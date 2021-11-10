Shooting of the second part of the film “Sonic” with Jim Carrey has started – UNIAN

The premiere of the picture is scheduled for April 8, 2022.

The second part of “Sonic” will be released next year / photo twitter.com/fowltown

Production of the second part of “Sonic” – a film based on the game Sonic the Hedgehog began today. The premiere of the tape is scheduled for April 8, 2022.

About this in Twitter said tape director Jeff Fowler.

Jim Carrey and James Marsden are expected to return to their roles in the sequel.

Jim Carrey plays in the tape of the main villain / screenshot from the trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 teaser

More about the movie “Sonic”

The film adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog starring Ben Schwartz, James Marsden and Jim Carrey was released in February 2020. In the first weekend, the tape showed good results, earning $ 57 million in the United States. In total, the picture, with a budget of $ 85 million, earned $ 321 million at the box office. This is a good indicator for a film based on the game. Since the “Warcraft”, the record holder among the film adaptations of games, managed to earn $ 439 million. At the same time, the production budget for the film on Warcraft was almost twice that of “Sonic” – $ 160 million.

On the IMDb site, the first part of “Sonic” received 6.5 points out of 10.