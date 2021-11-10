https://ria.ru/20210908/znamenitosti-1749153453.html

Showbiz news: how Spears, Rihanna, Culkin and Barrymore are suing parents

Showbiz news: how Spears, Rihanna, Culkin and Barrymore are suing parents – Russia news today

Showbiz news: how Spears, Rihanna, Culkin and Barrymore are suing parents

Fame brings money and fan love to the stars, but it doesn’t solve all family problems. Britney Spears has been suffering since 2008 under the tutelage of her father. And she is not the only one … RIA Novosti, 09/08/2021

2021-09-08T16: 38

2021-09-08T16: 38

2021-09-08T16: 38

showbiz

Britney Spears

rihanna (robin fenty)

macaulay culkin

drew barrymore

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/06/1578401363_0:14:2772:1573_1920x0_80_0_0_89c6a979daefd84654450c8b5ae06460.jpg

MOSCOW, September 8 – RIA Novosti. Fame brings money and fan love to the stars, but it doesn’t solve all family problems. Britney Spears has been suffering since 2008 under the tutelage of her father. And she’s not the only one of the celebrities who had to go to court to solve family problems. Rihanna, Macaulay Culkin, Leighton Meester, Drew Barrymore and others are on the list. How they sue their parents – in the material RIA Novosti. Britney Spears Traumatic Guardianship Incapacitated is the verdict that fell on Britney’s head 13 years ago. The pop star was painfully worried about parting with Kevin Federline. There were rumors of her drug addiction. Britney was also reproached for the fact that her mother did not come out of her very well – the diva drove behind the wheel with a child in her arms. And then she completely shaved her head – pictures of the bald Spears spread all over the world. They laughed at her. They sympathized with her. She was twisted. The pop star’s guardian was her father Jamie. It would seem that a loved one should make every effort to end the “dark times” in his daughter’s life. But it’s not that simple. Dad was in control of his daughter’s finances and personal life, and Britney continued to suffer. She was able to declare her torment only this summer. On June 23, the singer demanded in court that the guardianship be terminated. The rest of the summer months, the public enthusiastically watched who would win: the idol of millions or her father. Recently it became known that the force was on the side of Britney – Jamie asks the court to release his daughter from his care. Macaulay Culkin’s greedy dadIn 1993, Macaulay Culkin became the youngest actor ever to receive a million dollar royalty. It is no wonder that his parents were dizzy from the fame and money that fell on their child. Christopher, the daddy of the young star, dictated his terms to the bigwigs of the film industry, and his son plowed and starred in 15 films in seven years. “I need a little rest,” Macaulay complained to his father of fatigue. Culkin Sr. nodded, and his son began his next project. He also loved to give the child lessons. The millionaire boy slept on the couch, not in his bedroom. Just because dad said so. The actor’s patience ran out after his parents broke up. They fought not so much for custody as for their son’s fees. Macaulay himself found out about the amount in his account only at 16. And decided that it was time to get rid of the custody of his father, who had gone out of his way. The court was on the side of the actor. The warmth of someone else’s glory for Rihanna’s father Drank at a charity event and fell on the carpet – this is how Rihanna’s father Ronald Fenty distinguished himself in 2014. A year earlier, he underwent a $ 58,000 rehabilitation course. Did not work. He has had problems with alcohol for a long time. He is also familiar with drugs. And these are not Ronald’s only problems. Rihanna said that as a child, she saw her dad break her mom’s nose. However, she filed a lawsuit against her father in 2019 for a reason not related to alcohol and assault. According to Rihanna, the relative profited from her fame. Ronald allegedly used the famous surname for enrichment: he created a talent search company Fenty Entertainment, called himself its agent and promised to organize concerts for his daughter at different venues. Rihanna demanded damages and a ban on her father’s business. However, the case never came to court. The star withdrew the suit – apparently, the differences were settled and so. And in difficult times, Rihanna did not leave her dad. When he contracted the coronavirus, she sent him a ventilator. Botox, not a son: Leighton Meester’s money Star of the cult TV series “Gossip Girl” Leighton Meester was born in prison. Her mother, Constance, was serving a sentence for drug smuggling, and at first the baby was raised by her grandparents. At 10, Leighton became a model, at 13 she began acting on TV. Raleigh made good money. Seven and a half thousand dollars a month Mister transferred to her mother. The actress believed that they were investing in the treatment of her younger brother – he had health problems. Constance spent it on herself. Botox, plastic surgery and hair extensions were where Leighton’s money went. In 2011, the actress sued her mother. Constance did not give up without a fight. She assured that her daughter had promised to give her ten thousand every month, and threatened to sue three million dollars. Leighton won the court. Drew Barrymore’s Dangerous Liaisons Drew Barrymore was placed in rehab for 18 months. Then she was only 13 years old. By this age, the actress already suffered from alcohol and drug addiction. She began filming at 11 months, and at eight she was already hanging out with adults with might and main – she went to parties with her mother. Her parents themselves liked to communicate with celebrities. The actress does not regret the time spent in the clinic. Drew did not want to return to her parents after the clinic – she was worried that she would fail again. She was freed from their guardianship in court.

https://ria.ru/20210901/opekunstvo-1748096858.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/06/1578401363_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_322e06cb0ebd3b5c323fa16c654757e5.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Britney Spears, Rihanna (Robin Fenty), Macaulay Culkin, Drew Barrymore