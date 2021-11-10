Sobyanin will decide at the end of the week whether to tighten antiquarian restrictions

In Moscow, after non-working days, the number of new cases of coronavirus infection decreased by 15% and the number of hospitalizations by 4%. This was stated by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, at a meeting of the presidium of the coordination council under the government of the Russian Federation for the fight against coronavirus. He noted that decisions on the need for further tightening of restrictive measures will be made at the end of the week after analyzing the results.

“This week is fundamental for us. We will see what the indicators will be, and we will make further decisions based on them, ”said Mr. Sobyanin at a meeting of the coordination council under the government of the Russian Federation on combating COVID-19.

According to the mayor, the pace of vaccination is increasing in Moscow – about 100 thousand people were vaccinated in a week. He also said that the city has 70 express testing centers in shopping centers, MFC and transport hubs.

The non-working days in Moscow lasted from October 28 to November 7. Shops, restaurants and cinemas reopened yesterday, November 8th. At the same time, museums and theaters can be visited only by QR code. In addition, the capital has a home regime for the elderly and people suffering from chronic diseases, and employers are required to transfer a third of the state to a remote format.

