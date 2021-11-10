stars set a new eyebrow beauty trend

A bold idea creates an open look and even an alien charm.

In recent years, many beauty services have appeared to correct the thickness and shape of the eyebrows. Ultimately, everything came to the point that now the girls are offered to get rid of them altogether.

For those who are not yet ready for radical changes, you can limit yourself to whitening hairs, which many celebrities have already tried.

40-year-old Kim Kardashian decided to pair white eyebrows with bright eye makeup and nude lipstick. The curled blonde curls made the TV star look like a Barbie doll.

Kim herself reminded her of something alien, judging by the emoji that she added when she published the pictures.

The star of the British show “Love Island” Megan Barton Hanson lightened her eyebrows for a spicy photo shoot in latex and stiletto heels. Meghan, 27, has proven that the new trend goes well with tanned skin.

Not lagging behind colleagues and 23-year-old model Lottie Moss, the younger sister of Kate Moss. In contrast to her daring look, Hanson Lottie showed how cute and youthful you can look with bleached eyebrows.

If someone was wondering if the trend would suit black girls, the singer Lizzo has a definite answer to this. The 33-year-old looks incredibly bright with an open gaze, yellow-orange makeup and golden hair.

Katy Perry used the idea to create the image of the fairy Tinker Bell from the fairy tale of Peter Pan. The singer picked up a similar green dress, made a high hairdo and bright makeup with an abundance of sparkles, and the translucent wings became the brightest detail.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Karpova Yana