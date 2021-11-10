Stem Cell Institute shares outperformed Rosneft and LUKOIL in turnover :: News :: RBK Investments

Investors’ interest in shares of the biotechnological holding Institute of Human Stem Cells has grown sharply. Over the past five days, Russian biotech has risen in price by 40%

Trading volume in low-liquid shares of the Human Stem Cell Institute (HSCI) rose sharply in trading on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday, November 10. In the first half hour of the main session, the trading volume in HSCI securities amounted to RUB471 million, exceeding the turnover in securities of Rosneft (₽358 million), LUKOIL (₽353 million) and ALROSA (₽324 million). The company moved up to sixth place in terms of turnover. By 12:21 pm, the turnover had grown to ₽808 million. On Monday, the volume of transactions amounted to ₽314 million, and on Tuesday, it had already exceeded ₽1.21 billion.

HSCI quotes during trading on Wednesday soared by 15.34% – to a new all-time high of ₽123.41 per share.

Capitalization

the company grew to ₽10.5 billion. The previous trading day the shares ended at the level of ₽107. In total, over the past five days, the price of papers of the Institute of Human Stem Cells has risen by almost 40%, and since the beginning of the year they have added more than 170%.

Why stocks have risen in price

The paper has sharply accelerated growth this week in the absence of any financial news, said Albert Koroev, head of the expert department at BCS World of Investments. According to the expert, according to

multipliers

HSCI shares are overvalued, which is quite typical for a growing company. However, there are high risks that the current growth of stocks is largely speculative and the price can correct just as quickly, the expert warned.

The shares of the company have repeatedly observed abnormal growth in the absence of any corporate news. For example, in July, in two days, their price increased by more than 30%. Georgy Vashchenko, head of the department of trading operations on the Russian stock market at Freedom Finance, then explained that strong fluctuations in low-liquid stocks without news are not uncommon for the Russian market. According to the expert, “those who like to follow strong price movements without understanding the reasons could have been behind the growth of HSCI shares.”

In September, the company’s shares rose in price by 16% in a day after the news about the beginning of clinical trials of the Betuvax-Kov-2 vaccine developed by HSCI against COVID-19. This is a recombinant vaccine containing only particles of the surface antigen of the coronavirus. The end of the first and second phases of vaccine trials is scheduled for August 31, 2022.

The Human Stem Cell Institute was founded in 2003. The holding includes several companies engaged in gene therapy, regenerative medicine, genetic diagnostics and consulting. ISChK entered the Moscow Stock Exchange in December 2009. Its placement was the first biotech IPO in Russian history.

For the nine months of 2021, the company’s revenue grew by 19.4%, exceeding RUB50 million, and net profit – by 46.2% and amounted to more than RUB47 million.



The value of a company on the market, calculated from the number of the company’s shares multiplied by their current price. Stock market capitalization – the total value of securities traded on this market.



Calculated indicator. Allows you to assess the level of undervaluation or overvaluation of assets by the market. It is considered as the ratio of an indicator containing the market value of an asset (capitalization, share price, business value) with the reported financial indicator (revenue, profit, EBITDA, etc.). The undervaluation or overvaluation of an asset is assessed by comparing the multiplier value with those of competitors.

