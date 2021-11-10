Sverdlovsk enterprises asked to enter QR codes in public transport – News

Photo: archive 66.RU
According to the vice-president of the SOSPP Alexander Porodnov, owners of enterprises located in large cities are asking to introduce this measure. They fear that people pick up the infection on the subway, buses and trams, and then spread it to organizations, infecting other employees.
Large enterprises of the Sverdlovsk region turned to the regional Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (SOSPP) with a request to start allowing them into public transport only if they have electronic certificates.
“We are talking about those companies and factories located in big cities. In small municipalities, they have corporate transport, and in cities with a population of over one million, people find it easier to get there by metro, buses and trams. Business owners worry that while traveling on public transport, people pick up an infection and then spread it throughout the organization, infecting other employees. If all the sanitary and epidemiological requirements are met at the enterprises, then they cannot control the period of delivery from home to the workplace of an employee by public transport, ”explained Alexander Porodnov, vice president of SOSPP.
At the same time, he did not specify whether they were going to send this initiative to Governor Yevgeny Kuyvashev.
Earlier, at a briefing on November 9, Deputy Governor Pavel Krekov said that there were no talks about checking QR codes in the metro, trams, buses and trolleybuses.
“Today we do not plan to introduce QR codes in public transport,” he said.
- So far, such a measure has not been introduced in any of the regions of the Russian Federation, except for Tatarstan. There, according to the regional government, from November 22, it will be possible to travel by public transport only if there is an electronic certificate (about vaccination or transferred coronavirus) or a certificate of medical evacuation. This requirement applies to people over 18 years old, children will be able to pass without them. Later, the mayor of Ulyanovsk Dmitry Vavilin instructed to study this experience and, if possible, adopt it.