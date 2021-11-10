Sverdlovsk enterprises asked to enter QR codes in public transport – News

Large enterprises of the Sverdlovsk region turned to the regional Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (SOSPP) with a request to start allowing them into public transport only if they have electronic certificates.

“We are talking about those companies and factories located in big cities. In small municipalities, they have corporate transport, and in cities with a population of over one million, people find it easier to get there by metro, buses and trams. Business owners worry that while traveling on public transport, people pick up an infection and then spread it throughout the organization, infecting other employees. If all the sanitary and epidemiological requirements are met at the enterprises, then they cannot control the period of delivery from home to the workplace of an employee by public transport, ”explained Alexander Porodnov, vice president of SOSPP.

At the same time, he did not specify whether they were going to send this initiative to Governor Yevgeny Kuyvashev.

Earlier, at a briefing on November 9, Deputy Governor Pavel Krekov said that there were no talks about checking QR codes in the metro, trams, buses and trolleybuses.

“Today we do not plan to introduce QR codes in public transport,” he said.