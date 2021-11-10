https://ria.ru/20211110/shvetsiya-1758403509.html

Swedish Prime Minister submitted his resignation

Swedish Prime Minister submitted his resignation – RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

Swedish Prime Minister submitted his resignation

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Leuven has submitted his resignation letter, Agence France-Presse reports. RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021

2021-11-10T14: 41

2021-11-10T14: 41

2021-11-10T16: 29

in the world

stefan leuven

Sweden

magdalena andersson

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/0f/1593142470_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5ed569129f55e41c5685a3be4c9ee4ba.jpg

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Leuven has submitted a letter of resignation, Agence France-Presse reports. Last week it was reported that Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson has been elected chairman of the country’s ruling Social Democratic Workers’ Party, with the potential to become the kingdom’s first female prime minister. Leuven took over the leadership of the Social Democratic Party of Sweden in 2012 and led it to victory in two elections in 2014 and 2018. Recently, however, the position of the party has been shaken, which is reflected in the results of polls among Swedish citizens. As the prime minister said in August, the party needs a new leader ahead of elections in 2022. Andersson took over as Sweden’s finance minister in 2014, becoming the first woman to hold that position in government.

https://ria.ru/20210621/shvetsiya-1737877662.html

Sweden

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/0f/1593142470_341 0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5072cdfb2fe9bec9732a22f5160d9eeb.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, stefan leuven, sweden, magdalena andersson