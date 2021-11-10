The analyst predicted the growth of bitcoin to $ 500 thousand at the beginning of 2022 :: RBC.Crypto

The author of the Stock-to-Flow (S2F) PlanB model claims that in December the value of the first cryptocurrency will exceed $ 135 thousand.

The author of the Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model and analyst under the pseudonym PlanB admitted that the bitcoin rate could exceed $ 500,000 early next year. The expert claims that the first cryptocurrency is somewhere in the middle of the current bullish trend and the peak of growth may be much higher than expected.

According to PlanB, Bitcoin’s current growth cycle will continue for another 3 to 6 months. As part of the bullish trend by the end of November, the first cryptocurrency may grow to $ 98 thousand, and in December, exceed the $ 135 thousand mark, the analyst says.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if bitcoin rises to $ 500,000 in early 2022,” PlanB said.

On November 10, bitcoin updated its all-time high at $ 69 thousand.Over the week, the cryptocurrency rose in price by 7%, and its capitalization reached $ 1.28 trillion.

Previously, PlanB predicted that by the end of the year, bitcoin will rise in price to $ 100 thousand. The analyst refers to his own Stock-to-Flow model, which predicts the future value of bitcoin by calculating the ratio of the total available supply of an asset and its annual growth.

