The dollar may rise after inflation data, but analysts are already beginning to exaggerate the story of replacing Powell with Brainard

Schedule dollar index at intervals of 60 minutes

The dollar fell against its major currencies on Wednesday, extending the weakness of the past three days and trading near a one-month low against the yen, with investors waiting for US inflation data to understand when the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against six competitors, is 94.11 at 11:00 Moscow time on Wednesday. More than a year’s high of 94.634 was briefly reached on Friday. The euro fell 0.23% to $ 1.1567. As a result of the three-day rally, it earlier approached the monthly high of $ 1.16165.

The data on the consumer price index in the US for October will be published today at 16:30 Moscow time. Economists polled by Reuters expect the October index to rise 0.4% from 0.2% growth in the previous month, with a closely tracked baseline year-on-year rising 0.3 percentage points to 4.3%, which significantly higher than the Fed’s target of 2%.

Global inflation is under scrutiny as evidence as to whether rising price pressures are increasing or showing signs of easing, while policymakers from the Fed and other central banks remain largely of the view that current high prices will be temporary.

“We will need to see 0.8% on a monthly basis for the dollar index to break above the 94.50 range,” Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage company Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote to clients.

Although the dollar is on a downward trend against the yen, “if the US CPI turns out to be high, it simultaneously creates a risk for short USDJPY,” he wrote.

Data on Tuesday showed that US producer prices rose steadily in October, indicating that high inflation could persist amid supply chain disruptions associated with the pandemic.

Real US Treasury yields plummeted as traders hedging upside opportunities bought inflation-protected securities (TIPS).

Fed officials said Tuesday that it is unclear if high inflation will become more resilient than expected.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said there will be more clarity on employment and inflation prospects in mid-2022. Minneapolis Fed President Neil Kashkari said he believed the forces holding people back from entering the labor market and high prices would be temporary.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden met with Fed Deputy Chair Layla Brainard, who is being considered as the next Fed Chair. She would be considered a “pigeon” darling.

“The possible appointment of Brainard to the post of chairman of the Federal Reserve is strongly affecting (the dollar),” strategists at Westpac wrote in a research note. “Otherwise, the main picture remains favorable for the dollar,” and the dollar index’s drop to mid-93 is a buying opportunity, they said.

The risk that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be replaced by Deputy Fed Chairman Layla Brainard could prompt speculators to cut rates on dollar appreciation, MUFG Bank said.

“Under the direction of [Брэйнарда] The Fed may focus more on achieving its new broader and more inclusive full-time mandate before starting to hike rates, ”said MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman.

According to him, the IMM data showed that the overall long position in the dollar, which implies an appreciation of the currency, reached its highest level since the end of 2019 in the week to November 2. This would leave the dollar vulnerable to further weakening in the short term if those positions were cut to mitigate the risk of losses before the Fed chairman is announced, he said.

MarketSnapshot – ProFinance.Ru news and market events in Telegram

On this topic:

The dollar exchange rate today can change very much