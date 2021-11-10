The expert called the actions of the Poles against migrants “Nazi”

The actions of the Polish and Lithuanian authorities, which threw armed units against the migrants, only exacerbate the crisis. The migration flow from the Middle East will grow, and the problem must be solved by diplomatic means. This is the opinion of Andrey Ivanov, a member of the Expert Council of the All-Russian movement “Strong Russia”.

“The Polish authorities, of course, need to sit down at the negotiating table with the Belarusian authorities on the migration crisis,” Andrei Ivanov said, “but instead we see how they are pulling the army to the borders, whipping up more and more hysteria, expelling migrants, pregnant women, sick people. to the Belarusian territory. The Lithuanians do the same. There is a feeling of some kind of Nazi attitude towards people. “

In his opinion, “the migration flow will continue to grow, because so far there are no prerequisites for solving this problem, moreover, it is increasing.”

At the beginning of the first week of November, according to official data, more than three thousand migrants have accumulated only on the Polish border. According to Andrei Ivanov, a critical situation has developed on the border of Lithuania and Poland with the flow of migrants who “quite legally arrive from the Middle East, in particular, from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.”

“In general, on the streets in Minsk, of course, you can see that there are many times more people of eastern appearance. This has never happened in Belarus, and Minsk taxi drivers, for example, say that they are being offered a sum of one hundred fifty or two hundred dollars to take groups of migrants to the border, ”Ivanov said.