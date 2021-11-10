https://ria.ru/20211110/elektromobil-1758343893.html

The expert explained what the popularity of electric vehicles will depend on

The expert explained what the popularity of electric vehicles will depend on – RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

The expert explained what the popularity of electric vehicles will depend on

2021-11-10

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The growing popularity of electric vehicles in the next four to five years will depend on the improvement of batteries, Norbert Rücker, chief economist and head of the Next Generation research group of the Swiss bank Julius Baer, ​​said in an interview with RIA Novosti. “Why are we convinced that in 10-15-20 years the situation will be completely different? Because consumers love these cars and because most of the largest automakers have invested in specialized platforms for electric traction, that is, cars that are originally designed to be electric to fully exploit the potential of this technology, “the expert added. From internal combustion engines to electric cars, it started with personal cars and then very soon began to influence commercial vehicles such as trucks. Rucker pointed out that it was trucks that used to consume more than 50% of all oil. They have passed that point, and the shift to electric vehicles is already part of this new dynamic in the energy market in itself.

