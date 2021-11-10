The five-door Lada Niva will be finished in December :: Autonews

AvtoVAZ will stop production of the five-door version of the Lada Niva SUV by the end of this year. This is reported by the public “Atypical AvtoVAZ” in the social network “VKontakte”, which has at its disposal the production plan of the enterprise.

According to the document, the last month of release of the model will be December 2021. There is no official confirmation of this information yet.

The group’s message indicates that the assembly of the car should have been discontinued in November this year. However, due to the shortage of semiconductors, the plant could not fulfill all the received dealer orders for the SUV. As a result, it was decided to extend the production of the five-door Niva.

However, the problem with the lack of microchips at AvtoVAZ has not yet been resolved. Therefore, it is possible that the production of SUVs can be extended to the beginning of next year.

After the end of production of the five-door Niva, only two SUVs will remain in the model range of AvtoVAZ – the three-door Lada Niva Legend and Lada Niva Travel. As specified by “Atypical AvtoVAZ”, the first car in 2022 will be produced in six trim levels and eight colors, the second – in five trim levels and five colors.

AvtoVAZ sold 25,573 Lada passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia in October this year. As stated in the message of the company, this figure is 30.9% less than the figures for the same period last year. Such results in AvtoVAZ were explained by the shortage of electronic components faced by leading automakers around the world. Moreover, this figure is 48.7% more than in the previous month.

As for the sales results for ten months of this year, they amounted to 294,422 vehicles. This is 11.2% higher compared to the same period last year.

