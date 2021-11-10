The former editor of the Ural newspaper, read by Bruce Willis, Matt Damon and Jessica Alba, died suddenly

Under Anna Vikalyuk, the Kopeyskiy Rabochy newspaper received many awards and prizes. Photo: government of the Chelyabinsk region.

Journalist Anna Vikalyuk died at the age of 35. From December 2014 to July 2021, she worked as editor-in-chief of the Kopeyskiy Rabochy newspaper. During her patronage, this publication was read by such Hollywood stars as Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jessica Alba and many others.

– Anna Vikalyuk was a bright personality, an interesting colleague, a good mother, a respected leader. She has a little daughter. – the newspaper “Kopeyskiy Rabochy” writes about its former colleague.

The governor of the Chelyabinsk region Alexei Teksler and the regional government also brought condolences on Anna’s death.

– During her short, but bright and interesting life, Anna Vikalyuk made a huge contribution to the development of the media sphere of the South Urals, formed fundamentally new approaches in the work of the municipal media of Kopeysk and the Chelyabinsk region. Under her leadership, the newspaper “Kopeyskiy Rabochy” reached a high professional level, won a number of prestigious awards, and expanded its readership. The memory of Anna Ivanovna Vikalyuk will forever remain in the hearts of people who knew and loved her, – said the press service of the government of the Chelyabinsk region.

In the last months of her life, Anna worked at the Kopeisk TV and Radio Company. In her post, she planned big changes and made large-scale plans that, as a result, could not be realized. Relatives and friends of the journalists do not want to spread about the details of the death. It is only known that she passed away on 28 September.

How did it happen that the Ural newspaper was read by world-class movie stars? In an interview, Anna admitted that a woman once lived in Kopeisk, who became the wife of American producer Jack Tewkesbury. It was thanks to this acquaintance that they learned about the newspaper in Hollywood.

Matt Damon. Photo: “Kopeisk Worker”

Ben Affleck. Photo: “Kopeysky worker”

Bruce Willis. Photo: “Kopeysky worker”

Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: “Kopeysky worker”

Jessica Alba. Photo: “Kopeysky worker”

