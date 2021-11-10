The French authorities approved the extension of the validity period of COVID passes :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Kiran Ridley / Getty Images



The French Constitutional Council, which is similar in function to constitutional courts in other countries, has extended the validity of the coronavirus “sanitary passes” until July 31, 2022, according to a publication on the organization’s website.

The council explained its decision with the conclusion of a committee of scientists, who said that the risk of the spread of COVID-19 will remain until this period. At the same time, the “sanitary pass” will not be able to be required for access to polling stations, political meetings and events.

In addition, members of the council opposed the fact that heads of educational institutions require information about whether students are sick with coronavirus and whether they were vaccinated against it. For this, in the opinion of council members, organizations must obtain permission from students and their legal representatives. In addition, requesting such information violates the right to privacy, the council noted.

The bill on “sanitary passes” was approved by the French parliament on July 26 this year. A document in paper or electronic form confirms that a person cannot infect others with coronavirus. It can be obtained by French people who have been vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Also on the list are those who have recovered or those who received a negative PCR test result.