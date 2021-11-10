The Governor of the Moscow Region announced a record number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Sergey Bobylev / TASS



The number of COVID-19 cases who are connected to mechanical ventilation devices (ventilators) has reached a record 650 people. This was stated by the governor of the Moscow region Alexei Vorobyov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”, reports “RIAMO”.

“Today we have a record number of patients on mechanical ventilation – this is already under 650. This has never happened, because in the previous wave 580 was the maximum,” said the head of the Moscow Region. He stressed that fatal and severe cases of the disease are observed among those who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus.

The authorities of the Moscow region allowed the extension of the autumn wave of COVID until December



According to Vorobyov, there is a high rate of vaccination of the population in the region. “Now vaccinations are once again a surge, the restrictions that are being introduced make people think hard,” added Vorobyov. The governor added that the authorities continue to convince the population to go through the procedure.

The rise in the incidence of coronavirus began in the Moscow region in mid-September. As the head of the regional Ministry of Health Svetlana Strigunkova said, a new wave of COVID-19 could last in the region until December if people do not adhere to the restrictions. She explained that the spread of influenza and SARS also creates a great burden on the health care system.