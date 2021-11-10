The Gutseriev family regained the main developer of New Moscow :: Business :: RBC

Businessman Bilan Uzhakhov bought 49% of the A101 development group from the state bank Trust. The deal amounted to approximately RUB 50 billion. Thus, the family of billionaire Mikhail Gutseriev regained full control over the developer.

Bilan Uzhakhov’s New Perspective LLC in October became the owner of 49% of the Cypriot Balamer Holdings Ltd, which, in turn, owns the A101 group, one of the largest developers in Moscow. This follows from the data of the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and the Cypriot register of companies, which RBC got acquainted with. Earlier this 49% belonged to the state bank of non-core assets “Trust”. The beneficiary of the remaining 51% – Mikhail Gutseriev, follows from the project declarations “A101”. Russian Forbes estimated his fortune in 2020 at $ 2.5 billion.

Bilan Uzhakhov is the nephew of Gutseriev, a member of the board of directors of SFI (Safmar Financial Investments), he previously participated in the management of other assets in the perimeter of the billionaire’s family. .Video”.

RBC sent a request to the press service of “A101”. Representatives of the Gutseriev family refused to comment on the amount of the transaction and its other parameters, referring to the terms of the settlement agreement.

After the deal, the Gutseriev family regained full control over A101. Until 2017, 49% of A101 belonged to another nephew of Gutseriev, Mikail Shishkhanov. He was the main shareholder of Binbank, a minority stake in the bank belonged to Gutseriev. Four years ago, the Central Bank announced the reorganization of B&N Bank, the hole in which, as the regulator later announced, amounted to 350-370 billion rubles. As compensation, Shishkhanov transferred 49% of A101 and Inteko to the state. Development assets were transferred to the Trust’s balance sheet, along with other non-core assets of the banks undergoing rehabilitation. The bank will sell Inteko at auction in mid-November.