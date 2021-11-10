https://ria.ru/20211110/ubiytsvo-1758349410.html

The head of the Investigative Committee will report on the investigation into the murder of a child in Yakutsk

The head of the Investigative Committee will report on the investigation into the murder of a child in Yakutsk

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin put under control the investigation into the murder of a two-year-old child in Yakutsk, according to the website of IC RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, put the investigation into the murder of a two-year-old child in Yakutsk under control, according to the website of the RF IC. Earlier it was reported that the body of a two-year-old child with signs of violent death was found in an apartment near the Magansky tract of Yakutsk in an apartment on Tuesday night. A criminal case was initiated on the murder of a minor. The suspect was detained. “The Chairman of the Investigative Committee instructed the head of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) VV Kondratenko to submit a report on the investigative actions. The progress of the investigation has been put under control in the central office of the Investigative Committee of Russia,” the statement says. It is added that the scene of the incident and the body of the child have already been examined, the mother has been questioned. Investigators believe that the woman’s 25-year-old repeatedly convicted partner was involved in the murder. He was detained on the morning of November 9, and a case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 2 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (negligence). According to the investigation, the improper work of the employees of the preventive bodies did not allow identifying a family in a difficult situation and organizing appropriate work with it.

