The hero of Jim Carrey will team up with the talking snide in the sequel “Sonic in the Movie”

Los Angeles, May 20. The premiere of the new part about the adventures of the bright blue Sonic the hedgehog is scheduled for April 8 next year. For a long time, nothing was known about the plot of the sequel.

The fans never received official messages from the creators of Sonic in the Cinema. One of the web users carefully examined all the files in the copyright registration documents and found a file from Paramount Pictures and SEGA with a tie-in of the new “Sonic”.

The action of the second part will unfold some time after the plot of the first film. Sonic has already settled in Green Hills and feels right at home. Friends of the blue hedgehog – Tom and Maddy – go on vacation, leaving the hero alone.

However, Sonic cannot enjoy a measured life, because Doctor Eggman appears again, performed by Jim Carrey. The villain unexpectedly acquired a new ally – the speaking malicious Knuckles, with whom he is looking for an emerald. With this artifact, you can create and destroy entire civilizations. To prevent a catastrophe, Sonic enlists the help of Tails and tries to get ahead of Jim Carrey’s character.

