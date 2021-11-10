https://ria.ru/20211110/vaktsinatsiya-1758378109.html

The Kremlin answered the question about compulsory vaccination

The Kremlin answered the question about compulsory vaccination – RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

The Kremlin answered the question about compulsory vaccination

Decisions on the introduction of mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia have not been made, said the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov. RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021

2021-11-10T12: 47

2021-11-10T12: 47

2021-11-10T13: 16

spread of coronavirus

Dmitry Peskov

health – society

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

vaccination of Russians against covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/03/1757502324_0:146:2988:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_d84c91bf3fd95c7c75159788a8fda241.jpg

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Decisions on the introduction of mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia have not been made, said the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov. Earlier, the director of the Gamalea Center, Alexander Gintsburg, in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta, stated the need to make immunization against coronavirus mandatory. He stressed that in order to defeat the infection, 70-75 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated. The representative of the Russian leader was asked if the country could resort to such measures. “No decisions on this matter at the federal level have yet been made,” Peskov replied to reporters. On the eve of St. Petersburg introduced compulsory immunization against coronavirus for residents over 60 years old and people with chronic diseases. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. The vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/03/1757502324_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b89b9030aaaec2150da55084b9c3dfdf.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Dmitry sands, health – society, russia, covid-19 coronavirus, vaccination of Russians against covid-19