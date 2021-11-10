https://ria.ru/20211110/immunitet-1758409853.html
The level of herd immunity to COVID-19 in Russia amounted to 48.4%
MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The average level of collective immunity to COVID-19 in Russia has reached 48.4 percent, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a meeting of the President with members of the government, stressing that achieving this goal is the most important task, with the Republic of Tyva, the Moscow Region, and Karelia leading the way. , Moscow, Sevastopol and St. Petersburg. As Golikova clarified, Russian and foreign experts agree that to protect the population, herd immunity should be at the level of 90-95 percent, but the authorities still leave “the bar at least 80 percent.” , in turn, asked Golikova to talk about the consequences of refusing to vaccinate or untimely revaccination. As noted by Golikova, in order to achieve herd immunity in the coming months, it is necessary to vaccinate 22 million people and revaccinate nine million. If these figures are not achieved, “then we will lose the pace that we are gaining, and we will have to go back to the round of revaccination, because the herd immunity indicators will not change,” she added. She stressed that all vaccines registered in the country are effective and safe. The situation with coronavirus in Russia remains difficult: at the end of October, the daily number of people infected for the first time exceeded 40 thousand. , and on November 6 it reached a maximum of 41.3 thousand people. Along with this, the country has recorded a record death rate from COVID-19: since October 26, it has exceeded 1.1 thousand cases. Vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. To date, 53 percent of Russians have been vaccinated, the number of cases among them does not exceed four percent.
“The indicator (of herd immunity. – Ed. Note) <...> is made up of the number of citizens who have recovered and the number of vaccinated and revaccinated citizens,” the deputy head of government explained.
As Golikova clarified, Russian and foreign experts agree that in order to protect the population, collective immunity should be at the level of 90-95 percent, but the authorities are still leaving “the bar at least 80 percent.”
Vladimir Putin, in turn, asked Golikova to talk about the consequences of refusing vaccination or untimely revaccination.
“I would ask you to tell your colleagues what you recently told me about the need to achieve the required level of vaccination due to the fact that if we do not do this by a certain date, then we will be late with revaccination. And then many efforts that were undertaken so far, may go down the drain. Please explain. I want my colleagues, and not only colleagues, and our citizens to hear this, “the president said.
As noted by Golikova, in order to achieve herd immunity in the coming months, it is necessary to vaccinate 22 million people and revaccinate nine million. If these figures are not achieved, “then we will lose the pace that we are gaining, and we will have to go back to the round of revaccination, because the herd immunity indicators will not change,” she added.
The Deputy Prime Minister called on everyone to get vaccinated and noted that the level of tension in the medical system today completely depends on the attitude of citizens to preventive measures.
She stressed that all vaccines registered in the country are effective and safe.
Vaccination remains the safest form of protection. To date, 53 percent of Russians have been vaccinated, the number of cases among them does not exceed four percent.