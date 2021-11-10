https://ria.ru/20211110/immunitet-1758409853.html

The level of herd immunity to COVID-19 in Russia amounted to 48.4%

The level of herd immunity to COVID-19 in Russia amounted to 48.4% – RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

The level of herd immunity to COVID-19 in Russia amounted to 48.4%

The average level of collective immunity to COVID-19 in Russia has reached 48.4 percent, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a meeting of the President with … RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

2021-11-10T15: 09

2021-11-10T15: 09

2021-11-10T16: 57

spread of coronavirus

Russia

society

vladimir putin

tatiana golikova

health – society

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/03/1757502370_0:119:3253:1949_1920x0_80_0_0_d7920f64c59bdf3326960f4d0443d03b.jpg

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The average level of collective immunity to COVID-19 in Russia has reached 48.4 percent, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a meeting of the President with members of the government, stressing that achieving this goal is the most important task, with the Republic of Tyva, the Moscow Region, and Karelia leading the way. , Moscow, Sevastopol and St. Petersburg. As Golikova clarified, Russian and foreign experts agree that to protect the population, herd immunity should be at the level of 90-95 percent, but the authorities still leave “the bar at least 80 percent.” , in turn, asked Golikova to talk about the consequences of refusing to vaccinate or untimely revaccination. As noted by Golikova, in order to achieve herd immunity in the coming months, it is necessary to vaccinate 22 million people and revaccinate nine million. If these figures are not achieved, “then we will lose the pace that we are gaining, and we will have to go back to the round of revaccination, because the herd immunity indicators will not change,” she added. She stressed that all vaccines registered in the country are effective and safe. The situation with coronavirus in Russia remains difficult: at the end of October, the daily number of people infected for the first time exceeded 40 thousand. , and on November 6 it reached a maximum of 41.3 thousand people. Along with this, the country has recorded a record death rate from COVID-19: since October 26, it has exceeded 1.1 thousand cases. Vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. To date, 53 percent of Russians have been vaccinated, the number of cases among them does not exceed four percent.

https://ria.ru/20211110/koronavirus-1758411038.html

https://ria.ru/20211110/protivovirusnye-1758294439.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/03/1757502370_453-0:3182:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c4d837aaf26af30f90d01c6fa18f1efa.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

russia, society, vladimir putin, tatiana golikova, health – society, coronavirus in russia