the loudest scandals of the Met Gala

On September 13, the whole world will be watching the Met Gala. Last year, the Costume Institute ball was held online, so we hope the organizers and stars missed the shocking and are ready to please the fans.

In the meantime, we are waiting for enchanting exits to the track, recalling the loudest scandals in the history of the most shocking event in the world.

No selfies

Photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The organizer of the event, the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine Anna Wintour, strictly forbids guests to take selfies at the celebration. However, in 2015, Kim became the first to not comply with the request. A few days before the Met Gala in 2016, Anna sent Kim and Kanye West a letter in which she officially issued her final warning. According to sources, Wintour categorically forbade taking any pictures with personal gadgets during the Costume Institute Ball. More selfies from the Met Gala track on Kim’s Instagram did not appear. She seems to have learned her lesson.

Naked man

In 2017, not only stars appeared on the red carpet, but also a glass container with a completely naked man inside. It turned out to be the notorious Russian artist Fyodor Pavlov-Andreevich. How he got there remains a mystery, but the guards worked quickly: they covered the vessel with a rag and carried it away from the distinguished guests.

Kylie and photoshop

In general, the Kardashian-Jenner family notoriously spoiled the blood of the organizers of the event. Kylie Jenner has always loved to embellish herself with photo editors. But knowing that the official pictures from the event will be all over the Internet, it is even strange to modify them a lot. So, the star published a photo from the Met Gala, in which her waist is much narrower than in the original picture. These wonders of Photoshop, of course, did not remain unnoticed.

Scarlett Johansson and her dress

Scarlett Johansson. Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman. Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In 2018, Scarlett made a splash (in a bad sense of the word) by taking to the track in the outfit of Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife Marchesa. Since 2017, after the producer was accused of harassment, the dresses of the brands disappeared from the red carpet – celebrities simply refused to wear them. But Scarlett decided to support Georgina Chapman, although not everyone appreciated the gesture.

Demi Lovato took offense and left

Photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

In 2016, Demi Lovato came to the event, took a picture and left. Later, she told about the reasons for the flight. It turned out that one of the guests behaved very arrogantly towards her: “I just felt terribly uncomfortable, I wanted to drink.” And although the singer did not reveal the identity of the offender, she later made a couple of hints, and the fans decided that the star was referring to Nicki Minaj.

Tina Fey didn’t like

Photo: Larry Busacca / Getty Images

The actress went to the Met Gala in 2010. And then she gave a scandalous interview on one of the TV shows. Tina said that the costume institute ball is a “freak parade” to which everyone comes wearing idiotic things.

Violating?

Photo: Instagram

A whole bunch of stars at the 2017 ball turned out to be the worst rule breakers. The whole company, in which Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson, Paris Jackson, Rami Malek and Marc Jacobs were seen, went to the toilet to smoke. But in the Metropolitan Museum, where the Met Gala is held annually, smoking is prohibited. The New York City Department of Health even wrote an official letter to the Vice President of the Museum demanding to investigate and apply sanctions to workers who did not follow public order.

Elevator Fight

Beyoncé, Jay Z and Solange Knowles. Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Perhaps the loudest scandal in the history of the event. At the Met Gala afterparty, Solange Knowles attacked her sister Beyoncé’s husband Jay Z right in the elevator. One of the likely reasons for the conflict was that he had an affair on the side. And the singer’s younger sister decided to restore justice.