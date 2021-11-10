https://ria.ru/20211110/ugol-1758480091.html

Kiev turned to Donbass for help

LUGANSK, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Maria Kovshar, press secretary of the delegation of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic at the Minsk talks, announced Kiev’s intention to purchase energy resources in uncontrolled territories. in a statement Kovshar. In turn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the LPR and the plenipotentiary of the republic at the Minsk talks, Vladislav Deinogo, said that the republics of Donbass are ready to discuss this issue. to the restoration of socio-economic ties, as prescribed by the Package of Measures, and today reaffirmed their readiness to consider such a possibility. However, upon hearing this, the representatives of Kiev preferred to remain silent in response, “Deinogo said in a statement. with growing internal With their needs, from November 1, it ceases to supply thermal coal to Ukraine, with the exception of coking coal. According to the company “Ukrenergo”, the reserves of raw materials at the country’s thermal power plants as of November 1 amounted to 542.8 thousand tons. The Ministry of Energy announced plans to import another 562 thousand tons of coal in November, of which 200 thousand were contracted by the state-owned company “Centrenergo.” which is 310.4 thousand tons less than the guaranteed reserves, which are necessary to continue working in accordance with the license. In addition, 62 power units are not working at all.

