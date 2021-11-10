The Ministry of Defense announced an increase in the intensity of NATO flights over the Black Sea

https://ria.ru/20211110/aviatsiya-1758421266.html
MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense noted the increased activity of NATO aircraft over the Black Sea. It recalled that on the eve of the radio-technical means of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Aerospace Forces accompanied the reconnaissance aircraft for ground targets and control the E-8C strikes of the US Air Force. In addition, Russian forces recorded and accompanied three reconnaissance aircraft. We are talking about a strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 of the US Air Force that flew from an airbase in Crete, approaching the Russian border by 30 kilometers, the base patrol aircraft P-8A “Poseidon” of the US Navy that took off from Sicily, flew up to the borders of the country at 70 kilometers, and the C-160G Gabriel reconnaissance aircraft of the French Aerospace Forces, which took off from an airbase in Romania and approached the Russian border by 30 kilometers. In addition, the flagship of the US Sixth Fleet Mount Whitney and the destroyer Porter are now in the Black Sea. The Ministry of Defense notes that the actions of the US Navy in the Black Sea are destabilizing, and one of their goals is the military development of the territory of Ukraine.
