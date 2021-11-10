The Ministry of Defense of Poland announced the detention of all migrants who entered the territory of the republic from Belarus

Earlier it was reported that two large groups of illegal immigrants broke through the border that night.

The security forces, as reported by Polish Radio, had to deal with columns of migrants of several dozen people who forcibly broke through the border in different places. Some, according to the border guards, were immediately returned to the territory of Belarus, while the rest had to be found. At the same time, the Polish media note that, despite the breakthrough, the situation in the regions where the migrants were staying remained generally calm. In just a day, the local border guard is said to have prevented nearly 600 illegal border crossings, the TASS news agency reports.

Against this background, Warsaw has increased the grouping of military personnel on the border with Belarus: it has already reached about 15 thousand people. The Polish Ministry of Defense does not exclude that this number may increase.

In Minsk, meanwhile, they accused Polish servicemen of beating up migrants after they were forced into the territory of Belarus. They claim that at least four people were found to have multiple injuries.

The situation on the Belarusian-Polish border worsened two days ago, when a convoy of several thousand migrants, mostly Kurds, approached the fences from Belarus. Warsaw and Minsk mutually accuse each other of provoking the crisis.