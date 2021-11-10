https://ria.ru/20211110/antiprivivochniki-1758383204.html

The Ministry of Health explains the words of Murashko about the responsibility of anti-virus doctors

The Ministry of Health explains the words of Murashko about the responsibility of anti-virus doctors

Aleksey Kuznetsov, assistant to the head of the Ministry of Health, commented on the words of Mikhail Murashko about methods of dealing with doctors who oppose vaccination against coronavirus. RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Aleksey Kuznetsov, assistant to the head of the Ministry of Health, commented on the words of Mikhail Murashko about methods of combating doctors who oppose vaccination against coronavirus. criminal prosecution. Some media outlets then wrote that Murashko proposed to introduce criminal liability for such doctors. Kuznetsov called these publications untrue and explained that the head of the Ministry of Health spoke primarily about the fact that such behavior of doctors endangers the life and health of citizens. in Russia remains difficult: at the end of October, the daily number of people infected for the first time exceeded 40 thousand, and on November 6 reached a maximum of 41.3 thousand people. Along with this, the country has recorded a record death rate from COVID-19: since October 26, it has exceeded 1.1 thousand cases. Vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. To date, 53 percent of Russians have been vaccinated, the number of cases among them does not exceed four percent.

