A popular Russian actress was involved in an accident.

The moment of the accident with the actress Elena Safonova was on video – RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

A popular Russian actress got into an accident. Spooky footage

Deptrans published a video of the moment of the accident on Prospekt Mira with actress Elena Safonova. RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021

2021-11-10

2021-11-10T17: 13

2021-11-10T18: 37

culture

incidents

Moscow

Moscow Department of Transport

culture News

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Deptrans published a video of the moment of an accident on Prospekt Mira with actress Elena Safonova. The footage shows how one of the cars, when trying to rebuild from the right lane, cuts off a vehicle moving in the far left lane and flies into the oncoming lane, where it collides with another car. Safonova was hospitalized. It is located in the admission department of the Sklifosovsky Research Institute. Information about the accident in the center of Moscow officially, without specifying names, is confirmed by the press service of the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate in its Telegram channel: "On Mira Avenue at 44 there was a collision of three vehicles. According to preliminary data, two people were injured as a result of the accident." The injured in the hospital, on the fact of the accident started checking. The artist is known for the film "Winter Cherry".

Moscow

2021

news

ru-RU

Traffic accident with actress Elena Safonova on Prospekt Mira in Moscow Deptrans published a video of the moment of the accident on Prospekt Mira with actress Elena Safonova. The footage shows how one of the cars, when trying to change lanes from the right lane, cuts a vehicle moving in the far left lane and takes off into the oncoming lane, where it collides with another car. 2021-11-10T17: 13 true PT0M15S

incidents, moscow, moscow department of transport, culture news