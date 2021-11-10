The network found out how much money Daniel Radcliffe made from Harry Potter. Spoiler – a lot

The network found out how much money British actor Daniel Radcliffe earned for the lead role in the Harry Potter film series. The figure is really impressive.

According to Looper, the actor received about one million dollars for the first part. The second brought him three more. For his role in the third film, Daniel Radcliffe received six million dollars. But the number continued to grow with each new part of the franchise. For example, “Goblet of Fire” and “Order of the Phoenix” brought the actor $ 11 million and $ 14 million, respectively. Then he received another $ 24 million for his role in “The Half-Blood Prince.” Well, the final two parts of “The Deathly Hallows” in total allowed Daniel Radcliffe to earn about $ 50 million more.

The total fortune of the actor is estimated at $ 110-112 million. In addition to the films of the Harry Potter series, the actor also starred in other films, including The Illusion of Deception 2, The Jungle, Akimbo Cannons, Horns and The Woman in Black.

The media report that despite his impressive state, the “Harry Potter” star hardly touched his money. Daniel Radcliffe is called one of the richest actors in the UK.

