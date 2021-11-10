The Pentagon disclosed plans for operations in the Black Sea :: Politics :: RBK

John Kirby

The United States military will continue to conduct operations in the Black Sea whenever necessary. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

“We will continue to fly, use ships and conduct operations in international airspace and international waters when needed. And we will continue to do so. And even now there are several American warships in the Black Sea, “he replied to a journalist’s request to comment on” what the Russian side described as a significant increase in NATO flights in the Black Sea region. “

In addition, Kirby reported “unusual military activity” by Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. “We expect the Russians to be honest in their intentions and continue to abide by the Minsk agreements,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, November 10, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States and NATO are creating a multinational group in the Black Sea. “These steps by the United States lead to the creation of a multinational group of armed forces, destabilize the situation in the Black Sea region in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders,” she said.