the situation with migrants at the Belarusian borders should be resolved on the basis of international law – News – Echo of Moscow, 11/10/2021

UN Secretary General António Guterres advocates that the situation with migrants on the Belarusian borders be resolved on the basis of international law. This was announced at a briefing by the organization’s spokesman Stephane Dujarrick.

Meanwhile, the deputy of the Bundestag from the ruling SPD, the representative of his faction on foreign policy Nils Schmid proposed to agree on the temporary placement of migrants with Ukraine. Sending migrants there while their asylum applications are pending, according to Schmid’s plan, would be a good signal that not every illegal immigrant who breaks into the EU will automatically stay there.

On the border of Belarus with Poland, thousands of migrants from the Middle East, mostly Kurds, have now pitched tents. Some manage to break through the barriers and the Polish security forces. In Warsaw, the actions of Alexander Lukashenko’s regime are called a hybrid war and terrorism and call for sanctions against all airlines carrying migrants to Minsk, not just Belavia, as it is now.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel asked President Vladimir Putin to influence Lukashenko, but press secretary Dmitry Peskov replies that Russia is not responsible for this situation.