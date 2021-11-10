The stars whose careers were launched by Steven Spielberg

Christian Bale, Matt Damon and other actors who were catapulted by the great director to the Hollywood Olympus.

November 11, 2021 marks the 25th birthday of Ty Sheridan, one of America’s up-and-coming young artists. He has been active in acting since the age of 14, and in 2013 won the Marcello Mastroianni Prize for Best Actor Aspiring at the Venice Film Festival (for the drama “Joe” with Nicolas Cage).

In 2018, Sheridan became a real blockbuster star, starring in Steven Spielberg’s fantasy epic Ready Player One. And once again proved that Spielberg is a great master not only to find fresh talents, but also to brilliantly reveal their potential. “KinoReporter” tells about 7 famous actors and actresses, whose career has skyrocketed thanks to participation in the films of an outstanding director.

Henry Thomas

Alien (1982)

Perhaps the most beloved creation by Steven Spielberg, an immortal film about the friendship of a handsome alien and 10-year-old boy Elliot. However, the choice of an actor for the lead role turned out to be far from as serene and inspiring as the story of the stunning rescue of an alien guest. The 12-year-old boy, who was initially preferred by casting director Marcy Lyroff, was still a bad guy. Despite his young age, he endlessly rocked his rights and drove the crew members to white heat. Therefore, his services were delicately refused.

The next candidate was proposed by production designer Jack Fisk, a longtime associate of David Lynch. In 1981, he released his directorial debut, The Tramp, starring aspiring actor Henry Thomas. His precocious play made an indelible impression on Fisk, and soon the boy appeared before Spielberg’s gaze. He was an Indiana Jones fan and dreamed of chatting about Harrison Ford. Instead, he had to read the required lines and add some improvisation.

“Your role, baby”– As a result, Spielberg squeezed out, wiping away his tears. During the trial, the child thought about the dead dog and cried. The sincerity of his emotions bewitched the director, and “Extraterrestrial” found its hero. Thomas continued to actively act in films. In the 1980s he worked with Milos Forman, in the 1990s with Edward Zwick, and in the 2000s with Martin Scorsese. In recent years, he has become one of Mike Flanagan’s mascot actors, appearing in Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep, Haunting of Hill House, Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.

Drew Barrymore

Alien (1982)

Another discovery of “Alien” was Drew Barrymore, who played Gertie, Elliot’s restless sister. At first, a visitor from a distant, distant galaxy seriously scared her, but after her brother she fell under the spell of an alien and helped him escape from nasty adults.

In fact, Barrymore is Spielberg’s goddaughter, but she got into the picture solely thanks to her talent. Before “Alien” she auditioned for another project, the horror “Poltergeist”. And when I met Spielberg, who was his screenwriter and producer, she made three boxes that she was playing drums in a rock group (Drew, for a moment, was 7 years old). Spielberg did not believe it, but he invited the false drummer to try his hand at another tape, on which he was just working hard.

Barrymore was afraid that such a blatant lie turned the director against her, and he would not even think to call the little deceiver. And he took it and called. Drew successfully auditioned and presented the film with an unforgettable image, and literally 2 years later she again publicly declared herself the role of a girl with superpowers in the thriller “Bringing Fire”. Since then, Barrymore has starred in several films every year and burst into the new millennium as a star of Charlie’s Angels.

Christian Bale

Empire of the Sun (1987)

The future Dark Knight, John Connor, a machinist, fighter and Oscar winner, has dreamed of an acting career since he was 10 years old. The chance to prove himself presented to him in 1986: in the TV movie “Anastasia: Anna’s Riddle “Bale played Tsarevich Alexei, son of Nicholas II and the heir to the Russian throne (shot in 1918). And so amazed the performer of the main role Amy Irving, by a happy coincidence – also Spielberg’s wife, that she immediately advised her husband to take a closer look at the young talent.

And the husband has already knocked off his feet, looking for the ideal lead actor for the military drama “Empire of the Sun”. The film based on the novel by James Ballard offered to look at the tragic events of World War II through the eyes of an ordinary schoolboy who was in Japanese captivity. About 4 thousand boys aged 10 to 15 applied for the role, but Christian surpassed everyone. According to producer Kathleen Kennedy, at the right moments, he focused on his character and workflow, although he remained completely natural and impulsive.

The film was shot in China and impressed with its monumental scale, even by Spielberg’s standards. It also lasted 2.5 hours. To carry such a work on your shoulders is a challenge for any venerable actor. What can we say about a 13-year-old boy who had no such experience at all. Bale brilliantly coped with the most difficult task, although the instantly surging glory gave him a lot of psychological problems. But that only made him stronger. And it helped to become one of the most sought-after and selfless artists of our time.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Captain Hook (1991)

Gwyneth Paltrow, Tony Stark’s on-screen sweetheart and Oscar winner for her role in Shakespeare in Love, is Spielberg’s other star goddaughter. And until the age of 19, no one had even heard of her, although she played in the theater and starred in one television movie (safely forgotten thing called “Height”).

Once Gwyneth and her parents, in the company of Spielberg, went to the cinema to see The Silence of the Lambs. And after the session, while they were driving in the car, she non-stop talked about the plot twists and turns and demonic charisma of Anthony Hopkins. Spielberg studied her in the rearview mirror, and when a frightened expression flashed on Paltrow’s face, the director suddenly dawned on: Why, Gwyneth is the perfect Wendy Darling! The same girl that Peter Pan took with his brothers to the magical land of Neverland.

At that time, Spielberg was recruiting the cast for the adventure film Captain Hook, a story about the grown-up Peter, in which Wendy appeared as a venerable old woman (played by Maggie Smith – Professor McGonagall from Harry Potter). However, her young version also appeared on the screen – performed by Paltrow, who did not stop there and after several passing roles flashed in David Fincher’s thriller “Seven” (1994). And from there to the “Oscar” was a stone’s throw.

Matt Damon

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

By the end of the 1990s, Matt Damon had won an Oscar for Best Screenplay (for Good Will Hunting, along with Ben Affleck), and also worked with Kevin Smith (Chasing Amy) and Francis Ford Coppola ( Benefactor”). But he desperately lacked an explosive project that would allow his name to thunder all over the world. Such as “Saving Private Ryan”, a blockbuster about the American military, who in 1944, after the Allied landings in Normandy, went in search of a missing soldier (actually, Ryan).

Damon dreamed of starring in this film and even sent a tape with the recorded samples to interested parties. True, he did not receive an answer and was ready to lose heart … until Robin Williams, Matt’s colleague in Good Will Hunting, invited him to a meeting with Spielberg. Without any ulterior motive or specific casting tasks, Williams simply believed that it would be useful for a younger friend to see an outstanding director.

“And I know you from somewhere”– said Spielberg, finding himself face to face with Matt. A little later it turned out that the director remembered him from Edward Zwick’s “Courage in Battle” (1996). Still, it’s hard not to remember – for the role of a former soldier addicted to drugs, Damon dropped 18 kilograms. When watching that movie, Spielberg realized that he was looking for such a guy. Not a world-class star, but a charming young man with the appearance of a typical American.

Taking into account the fact that Matt put on weight and stopped resembling a walking skeleton, everything turned out perfectly for both the actor and the director. The film was excellent, with Damon making regular appearances in hits like The Talented Mr. Ripley, Ocean’s Eleven and The Bourne Identity.

Alden Ehrenreich

Home video

Alden Ehrenreich will turn 32 in November 2021. In 2020, he starred in the series Brave New World based on the iconic dystopia of Aldous Huxley, and in 2018 he played the resilient pilot Solo in the blockbuster Han Solo: Star Wars. Stories”. Prior to that, he starred with Warren Beatty, the Coen brothers, Woody Allen and Francis Ford Coppola – twice. Ehrenreich has not been filmed for Spielberg – at least not yet. However, it was Stephen who introduced Alden Coppola, who opened the doors to a big movie for him.

It all started with a funny video, recorded by the future captain of the Millennium Falcon at the age of 14. Moreover, it was recorded at the request of Spielberg’s daughter Sasha (not to be confused with a Russian video blogger). According to the plot – if such a concept is generally applicable to such a project – Alden broke into Sasha’s house, put on her clothes and composed a song.

It all looked completely idiotic, and Ehrenreich was not happy when, a few years later, a stupid video was jokingly launched at a celebration in honor of Sasha’s friend’s bar mitzvah. Spielberg was also present. To the surprise of the audience, Alden’s acting talents impressed the four-time Oscar winner, and soon the would-be burglar was shaking hands with Coppola, preparing to shoot in the stylish black-and-white drama Tetro (2009).

Rachel Zegler

West Side Story (2021)

The fate of 20-year-old Rachel Zegler, star of the yet-to-be-released musical West Side Story, is a perfect example of how perseverance and a pinch of luck can help a dream come true. Born and raised in New Jersey, Rachel was heavily involved in school theater productions and went viral on social media in 2018, tweeting hit video with a cover of the song Shallow from the tape “A Star was Born”.

Through Twitter, Zegler reached out to Steven Spielberg, who posted an advertisement for the search for young people for a new musical (more precisely, a remake of the old one, 1961). The girl had to go through the toughest selection: 30 thousand actresses applied for the main female role in “West Side Story”. But Rachel turned out to be the one and only for Spielberg.

Zegler is still a long way from truly worldwide fame, but her next projects are at least encouraging. And if in the sequel to the superhero film “Shazam!” she played a secondary (albeit important) role, then in “Snow White” all attention will be focused exclusively on her. Well, it’s nice – there are never many pretty princesses.