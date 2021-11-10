The stunning price of a Kristen Stewart “Diana” wig

According to makeup artist and hairdresser Wakan Yoshihara, two versions were made, each costing $ 6,000 and taking six weeks to set up: “I think I dyed my wig three times before meeting Kristen,” says Yoshihara. “When Kristen first tried on the wig, I realized it was not the right color and dyed it.”

“Kristen didn’t want to wear a wig at first,” she continues. “I don’t think she had any real experience making really good wigs. However, we had positive feedback on the wig formula and makeup and she was very happy and confident. ” Spencer’s manager Pablo Larren instructed Yoshihara to turn Diana into Kristen Stewart, not the other way around. For example, the color of the wig has been adapted to the actress’s skin tone to make everything look as natural as possible.