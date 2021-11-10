The ubiquitous Elon Musk and inflation. Why bitcoin is getting more expensive

There is a powerful rally in the cryptocurrency market again: bitcoin has come close to the $ 70 thousand mark, and the capitalization of all cryptocurrencies has already exceeded $ 3 trillion – this is more than the most expensive public companies in the world: Microsoft and Apple. The Bell explains why bitcoin is growing and what Western investment banks think about the long-term prospects of cryptocurrency.
Today, the cost of bitcoin has renewed its historical maximum, at the moment exceeding $ 68 thousand per token. Following bitcoin, other digital currencies also grew in price – Ethereum (+ 2.4%), Binance Coin (+ 1.17%), Solana (+ 0.4%).
The digital asset market has already quadrupled since the end of 2020. Bitcoin has risen more than 130% since January, while Ethereum has risen more than 5 times. Only in February of this year, the capitalization of the cryptocurrency market for the first time exceeded $ 1 trillion, in May it reached $ 2 trillion, and six months later it added another trillion.
Trying to explain each new round of the rally is often difficult, Bloomberg notes. There are several theories behind the current strong rally.
- Bitcoin is seen by investors as a hedge against high inflation, Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Financial Pty. In September, annual inflation in the US returned to its July highs, and representatives of the FRS are becoming less confident about the temporary nature of the rise in prices. Why inflation negatively affects the profitability of exchange-traded assets and where earlier investors were looking for salvation from it, we told in more detail here.
- Another possible reason for the Bitcoin rally is the ubiquitous head of Tesla Elon Musk. His Twitter followers a few days ago, in a poll he conducted, voted for the billionaire to sell 10% of his stake in Tesla. This raises a logical question about what Musk will do with this money in the event of a sale of part of the company, writes Bloomberg. The billionaire has stated repeatedly that he would like Bitcoin to succeed and that he personally acquired Bitcoin, Ethereum and the Dogecoin meme cryptocurrency.
- Supports the growth of bitcoin and public support for cryptocurrencies by the American authorities, primarily the SEC and the Fed. In early October, the chairman of the Securities Control Commission, Gary Gensler, said that the US authorities did not plan to ban cryptocurrencies. The arrival of Gensler as head of the SEC can add confidence to crypto investors: even while teaching at the Massachusetts Institute, the financier praised the cryptocurrency for its convenience and low costs and only warned against using it for financial speculation. According to the WSJ, at the same time, Gensler is skeptical about Wall Street – which means that traditional financial instruments may face tightening of regulation. The other day, Eric Adams, the next mayor of New York (he has already won the election), announced that he plans to receive his first three salaries in office in bitcoins. He promised to make the metropolis “friendlier” for the entire cryptocurrency industry.
- In early October, the growth of the cryptocurrency pushed the launch in the United States of the first exchange-traded investment fund (ETF) tied to Bitcoin futures. This gives a wide range of investors the opportunity to invest in cryptocurrency. Now experts are predicting the approval and active development of ETFs on Ethereum. For example, Carlo Di Florio, global director of services for ACA Group consultant and former SEC employee, called “ether” ETFs “the future”, and managing partner of digital asset trading company QCP Capital predicted that such funds would be approved in the US by the middle of next year. … In early November, the SEC accepted the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s application for a spot bitcoin ETF, that is, not tied to futures. This can attract even more investors, as it will allow investing in cryptocurrency directly, but through reliable exchanges.
- Among the global reasons for the growth of the cryptomarket are the nascent metauniverses. Meta (formerly Facebook) and Microsoft have announced their creation in recent months. Bloomberg notes that virtual reality can become an additional platform for the development of cryptocurrency. Digital assets will soon play a role in industries other than finance, such as games, entertainment, and the arts, according to Vijay Ayyar, head of the Asia-Pacific arm of crypto exchange Luno.
- Another possible reason for the rise in the price of bitcoin is its increased role as a means of transfers. In the first half of 2021, the commission for cryptocurrency transfers was only 0.019% of the amount of transfers, according to a recent report by the CFA Institute. In 2019, the commission averaged 0.034%. In April, someone transferred bitcoins in one transaction for $ 1.1 billion – it took 10 minutes, and the commission was $ 0.68, they give an example in the report.
Bitcoin price is extremely unpredictable, reminds Bloomberg. In early November, JPMorgan analysts confirmed their forecast for Bitcoin to grow to $ 146,000 in the long term – more than double the current price.
The bank’s analysts noted that the token is increasingly competing with gold for investor attention as a defensive asset amid rising inflation. According to JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirzoglu, there is “little doubt” that the competition between cryptocurrencies and gold will continue as millennials, who are increasingly influencing asset pricing, prefer digital currencies to precious metals. However, since the volatility of the token is about four times higher than that of the precious metal, so far the investment bank has estimated the real fair value of the cryptocurrency at only $ 35,000 – that is, about half the current figure.
In early October, Bank of America released the first major cryptocurrency report (available from The Bell). Despite the risks of increased regulation, analysts believe that in the long term, digital assets, including bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies, will be used much more actively, which will increase their value.
