The ubiquitous Elon Musk and inflation. Why bitcoin is getting more expensive

There is a powerful rally in the cryptocurrency market again: bitcoin has come close to the $ 70 thousand mark, and the capitalization of all cryptocurrencies has already exceeded $ 3 trillion – this is more than the most expensive public companies in the world: Microsoft and Apple. The Bell explains why bitcoin is growing and what Western investment banks think about the long-term prospects of cryptocurrency.

The digital asset market has already quadrupled since the end of 2020. Bitcoin has risen more than 130% since January, while Ethereum has risen more than 5 times. Only in February of this year, the capitalization of the cryptocurrency market for the first time exceeded $ 1 trillion, in May it reached $ 2 trillion, and six months later it added another trillion.

Today, the cost of bitcoin has renewed its historical maximum, at the moment exceeding $ 68 thousand per token. Following bitcoin, other digital currencies also grew in price – Ethereum (+ 2.4%), Binance Coin (+ 1.17%), Solana (+ 0.4%).

Trying to explain each new round of the rally is often difficult, Bloomberg notes. There are several theories behind the current strong rally.

Bitcoin price is extremely unpredictable, reminds Bloomberg. In early November, JPMorgan analysts confirmed their forecast for Bitcoin to grow to $ 146,000 in the long term – more than double the current price.

The bank’s analysts noted that the token is increasingly competing with gold for investor attention as a defensive asset amid rising inflation. According to JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirzoglu, there is “little doubt” that the competition between cryptocurrencies and gold will continue as millennials, who are increasingly influencing asset pricing, prefer digital currencies to precious metals. However, since the volatility of the token is about four times higher than that of the precious metal, so far the investment bank has estimated the real fair value of the cryptocurrency at only $ 35,000 – that is, about half the current figure.

In early October, Bank of America released the first major cryptocurrency report (available from The Bell). Despite the risks of increased regulation, analysts believe that in the long term, digital assets, including bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies, will be used much more actively, which will increase their value.

Cover photo material: rypto-crow / pexels