The United States warned Russia about the possible consequences of the troops on the border with Ukraine – Gazeta.Ru

Assistant to the head of the US State Department for Europe and Eurasia, Karen Donfried, said the United States had warned the Russian government about the potential negative consequences of an increased presence of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine. It is reported by Associated Press…

She stressed that Russian officials have already been notified by Washington of “possible consequences” for “unusual military activity” near the Ukrainian border.

“Every time we see suspicious Russian military activity near Ukraine, we make it clear that any escalation or aggressive action will cause serious US concern,” Donfried said.

She stressed that the United States will continue to support Ukraine and condemn any Russian aggression against the Ukrainian side.

Former Pentagon spokesman John Kirby statedthat the department is tracking “unusual” actions of the Russian military near the border of Ukraine.

According to him, any “escalation or aggressive actions on the part of Russia will greatly disturb the United States.”