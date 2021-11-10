There will be a continuation of “Harry Potter”? Here’s what the director of the first two parts thinks about it.

Chris Columbus, director of the first two parts of the Harry Potter saga and producer of the third, said that he would like to film a sequel to the story of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Now “The Cursed Child” is a two-part play based on the book of the same name by J.K. Rowling. “This is a great play and the kids are just right for the role in the film adaptation, so I would love to collect the original cast and direct the sequel. This is my little fantasy, ”says Chris.

The Cursed Child takes place 19 years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world. Now a whole new adventure awaits them, this time joined by a brave new generation that has just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School. Together, they will prepare for an epic battle to stop the mysterious forces while the future hangs in the balance.

Daniel Radcliffe recently said in a podcast that he would like to try playing another character in Harry Potter, such as Sirius Black. Earlier, he admitted that he could hardly watch the first parts of the film, as he was shy of them. And Tom Felton, for example, recently shared on his Instagram a touching photo of a reunion with his colleagues in the film.