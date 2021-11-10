https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20211109/eto-uzhasno-beremennaya-kayli-dzhenner-i-ee-doch-edva-ne-pogibli-261906547.html

This is terrible! Pregnant Kylie Jenner and her daughter nearly died

The famous instadiva and her three-year-old heiress escaped death in a terrible incident during the speech of her lover on 11/9/2021, Sputnik Georgia

TBILISI, 9 Nov – Sputnik. American Instagram Kylie Jenner almost said goodbye to life – a pregnant star and her daughter were at the center of a terrible incident involving Travis Scott. Sister Kim Kardashian, 24, who is expecting her second child, found herself in the midst of a mass carnage at the Houston Music Festival. Kylie decided to watch the performance of her boyfriend Travis Scott and took her sister, model Kendall Jenner, as well as the common rapper daughter Stormi. And if the first hour of the concert passed calmly, then an hour later something unimaginable began. The concert ended in a terrible crush, in which eight people died and hundreds were injured. This was told by the journalists of the Daily Mail. And pregnant Jenner and her three-year-old heiress almost became victims of a terrible incident. Kylie fought her way through the crowd and shot a video, after which the subscribers condemned the star for disrespecting the dead. But most of all from the fans got her “insensitive” chosen one. According to eyewitnesses, Scott continued his speech as if nothing had happened, ignoring the screams and crush. Therefore, the subscribers did not believe in the “sincere” remorse of the musician in the Instagram stories. Read also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

