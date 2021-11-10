Time is ruthless, and “Time” by M. Night Shyamalan is also – Moskvich Mag – 07/23/2021

As you know, M. Night Shyamalan, like, for example, Christopher Nolan, does not shoot “just films”. He shoots concept films, dissertation films, the defense of which is the screening (“Vremya” can be watched in cinemas from July 22).

Shyamalan has long been called the Hitchcock of our time, and he is related to the grandfather of suspense by his unwillingness to shoot horror precisely as instilling fear in a dark room, which other horror makers do more simply, conscious games with narrative (just like Hitchcock killed Janet Lee in the first third of “Psycho” , Shyamalan launched the spoiler culture “Sixth Sense” more than twenty years ago) and a passion for acting in his own films – in “Time” the director plays a rather important role for the plot, and not just a passing cameo.

Here the word “time” sounds constantly and under different circumstances. “Take your time,” mother Prisca (Vicki Crisp) tells her son in the car on the way to the resort. “Look how beautiful it is around.” “I just need time, Mom,” says Prisca’s already daughter Maddox (Thomasin Mackenzie) when she realizes that her body has changed dramatically in just an hour on the beach. In fact, the point of the film is that all the heroes just took their time.

Museum worker Prisca, her husband, risk assessor (which is already ironic) Guy (Gael Garcia Bernal), and their children Trent (Nolan River) and Maddox arrive at Anamika Resort, a resort whose advertising flyer Prisca was handed over to the pharmacy along with the medicine … In general, there are a lot of people here who suffer from this or that ailment. The wife of heart surgeon Charles (Rufus Sewell), a model-looking naughty Crystal (Abby Lee), immediately informs the waiter that she has a lack of calcium in her body, and right during breakfast, psychologist Patricia (Nikki Amooka-Bird) falls on the dining room floor in an epileptic seizure. Prisca is also sick, which causes friction with her husband, so the couple decide to inform the children about the divorce after the vacation. After introducing us to all these people, Shyamalan immediately puts them in one car and sends them to a secret deserted beach, where unpleasant things begin to happen – either the corpse will float up in shallow water, then suddenly the children grow up at once for four years without having time to bathe properly.

When it becomes clear that time on the beach goes faster than in the rest of the world, the heroes will be trapped. A new perspective changes their relationship. The most sane member of the group loses his mind and begins to constantly ask the others: “What was the name of the film where Jack Nicholson and Marlon Brando played?” (the answer is “Missouri Bends”), and the couple about to get divorced finally realizes that they would like to live the rest of their lives together. Time changes everything – Shyamalan tells us directly, without reservations. When there is a lot of time, we do not value it, when there is almost no time left, it seems to be the most important.

Of course, this is not a parable, but a commercial action game in which there is a detective plot that criticizes the pharmaceutical industry, which has gone so far as to treat people like guinea pigs. And yet, this plot is blurted out by Shyamalan as if in passing, it is clear that he is interested in another topic: what if we collapse a person’s life and show how he will instantly review all his actions and thoughts? What if he begins to make all decisions, constantly remembering the finiteness of his life? Of course, Shyamalan understands that this is a utopia, so the entire film is riddled with sadness over wasted years.

Shyamalan’s fans (and there are many) have a theory that, like Hitchcock, he devotes his films to one of human fears. The Sixth Sense was dedicated to the fear of death, Invincible – to the fear of helplessness, Signs – to the fear of losing faith, and The Phenomenon – to the fear of the end of humanity. Continuing this chain, Vremya is dedicated to the fear of the aging process, which is invisible in real life, because it is smoothly distributed over decades. Compressed into an hour and a half of screen time, the aging process should cause existential horror in impressionable people, and Shyamalan is not one of those subtle directors who show horror delicately (and the characters are completely coarse). “Vremya” does not stand on ceremony with the audience – for all its sad allegoricality, it reminds not only that life is short, but also that a lot of people are interested in making our life even shorter.

Photo: UPI