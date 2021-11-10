“Titanic 2” and “Walker” with Radcliffe: American collected fake films from real pictures

American designer Lynn Fisher has launched a parody site for streaming Netflix. She named the fake service Nestflix and added fun to the domain code so everyone knew she was just having fun. Nestflix helps users find a suitable movie or series that never existed in reality, but appeared in some episodes of motion pictures. The platform library contains over 400 fictional tapes.

For example, Family Guy has a sequel to Titanic, and Kevin from Home Alone watched some Angels with Dirty Souls. Unlike the original site, Fischer’s creation is free to use. Nestflix, like the original, collects films by genre, and when selecting certain pictures, it offers the user to open similar ones. You won’t be able to see the pictures, but to get acquainted with the synopsis is quite. Five of the best films on Nestflix, according to Afisha Daily: “Operation” Dynamite “” From the movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Western “Operation Dynamite” “with Leonardo DiCaprio in the title role. In the story, fictional actor Rick Dalton plays a secret agent codenamed Spaghetti. “Walker of dogs” From the movie “Girl without complexes”

A black and white drama about an actor walking his dogs with a chip in his shoulder. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Marisa Tomei. Quote: “I take them on a leash and walk them.” “Angels with dirty souls” From the movie “Home Alone”

The gangster action movie Angels with Dirty Souls is about a city where crime has grown at a record rate. Rookie gangster Snakes decides to contact the infamous Mafia boss Johnny. Quote: “Keep the change, you filthy animal.” “Russian novel” From the movie “The Artist”

The protagonist of the “Russian Novel” is a secret intelligence officer who was captured by the Russians. He has a bold escape plan, but how successful it will be is a question. Quote: “I won’t speak! I won’t say a word! “ Threat Level – Midnight From the 7th season of the TV series “Office”

Spy thriller about agent Michael Scarn trying to prevent the bombing of an all-star NHL hockey game. According to Lynn Fisher, the movie-from-movies site will be updated – she got a lot of new ideas from subscribers. In the near future, a list of films that will definitely not appear on Nestflix will also be published. Twitter users were pleased with the idea and the high-quality work done by Fischer.