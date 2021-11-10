to resist “aggressive Russia”, the United States revived the 56th Artillery Command in Europe – InoTV

18:55 The mother of the Barnaul resident wanted by the FBI said that the son did not get in touch The Russian, who was put on the wanted list by the FBI on charges of cyber fraud in the amount of $ 13 million, has stopped communicating.

18:47 Karpin explained why he cannot leave in reserve everyone who hangs on the cards in the match with Cyprus The head coach of the Russian national football team Valery Karpin answered the question whether he can remove from the squad for the match of the ninth round of the qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup with Cyprus all players with yellow cards, so that they do not risk missing the final qualifying match with Khovatia.

18:46 Karpin said that he put an end to the question of Dziuba in the Russian national team The head coach of the Russian national football team, Valery Karpin, answered a question about Zenit striker Artem Dziuba, who was not called up to the national team for the World Cup selection matches with Cyprus and Croatia.

18:46 The Ukrainian Security Council offered the SPD of Germany to take refugees home The Secretary of the Security Council of Ukraine Aleksey Danilov offered the Social Democratic Party of Germany to take migrants from the border of Belarus to their home in response to the proposal of the deputy from the SPD Niels Schmid to temporarily place them on Ukrainian territory.

18:46 Kuznetsova’s candidacy was proposed for the post of Acting Deputy Secretary of the General Council of the United Russia The chairman of the United Russia party, Dmitry Medvedev, proposed the candidacy of Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Anna Kuznetsova for the post of Acting Deputy Secretary of the General Council of the party.

18:45 Cooling down to -13 ° С is expected in the Kurgan region On Thursday, November 11, a cold snap is expected in the Kurgan region.

18:45 The court recognized Facebook’s fine for refusing to localize data in Russia The Tagansky District Court of Moscow recognized the fine of the American company Facebook in the amount of 15 million rubles for refusing to localize the data of Russian users.

18:45 Plenipotentiary Yakushev discussed the details of introducing the QR-codes system in the Urals At a meeting with representatives of regional governments and Rospotrebnadzor, the plenipotentiary of the President of Russia in the Urals Federal District Vladimir Yakushev warned that the QR code system is being introduced in the country for a long time.

18:44 The Union of Russian Passengers assessed the possibility of introducing QR codes on airplanes and trains Kirill Yankov, Chairman of the Russian Passengers Union, commented on reports about the possibility of introducing QR codes on airplanes and trains.

18:43 REC head Nikishina spoke about the growth of non-energy exports The head of the Russian Export Center, Veronika Nikishina, said that the share of non-primary non-energy goods in total Russian exports is growing, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

18:41 Experts talked about the most popular products among buyers on non-working days Experts from AliExpress Russia spoke about the most popular products on non-working days.

18:40 Karpin explained why he did not call the players instead of Zhemaletdinov and Zakharyan The head coach of the Russian national football team, Valery Karpin, explained why he did not call in new players to replace the injured Rifat Zhemaletdinov and Arsen Zakharyan.

18:40 The lawyer commented on the new rules for the recovery of alimony Aleksandr Polyakov, a lawyer for the Kaliningrad Region Chamber, commented on the new rules for collecting alimony.

18:39 REC head Nikishina spoke about Russian exports The head of the Russian Export Center, Veronika Nikishina, told how wide the coverage of countries to which domestic producers supply their goods.

18:39 Karpin spoke about the difficulties that Russia will face in the match with Cyprus The head coach of the Russian national football team Valery Karpin shared his expectations from the match of the ninth round of the qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup with Cyprus.

18:37 The volume of sales of non-residential real estate in Moscow increased due to digitalization Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations Vladimir Efimov said that this year investors have privatized three times more non-residential real estate in Moscow than in 2019, thanks to the opportunity to do it online.

18:36 Karpin urged fans at the stadium to support the Russian national team in the match with Cyprus The head coach of the Russian national football team Valery Karpin addressed the fans of the national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying match with the Cyprus team.

18:35 The one who knocked down a Russian guard to death in St. Petersburg said that he pressed the gas pedal out of fright Alexey Pokrepo, who shot down to death in St. Petersburg an employee of the Russian Guard, said that he had pressed the gas pedal out of fright.

18:35 Ukraine will double the number of border guards due to the situation with migrants in Belarus Ukraine will double the number of border guards due to the threat of illegal migration from Belarus. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky.

18:31 Karpin believes that Jikia will be able to enter the field with Cyprus The head coach of the Russian national football team, Valery Karpin, said that defender Georgy Dzhikia will be able to play with Cyprus as part of the qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

18:26 Golovin expressed readiness to play 90 minutes in the match with Cyprus Russian national football team midfielder Alexander Golovin announced his readiness to play a full match with Cyprus as part of the qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

18:22 The lawyer announced the termination of the case against Savelyev, who released the torture video The prosecutor of the Saratov region overturned the decision to initiate a criminal case against the Belarusian Sergei Savelyev, who published a video of torture of prisoners in the Saratov region. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to Savelyev’s lawyer Snezhana Muntian.

18:22 In Kiev told about actions in case of tension on the border with Belarus Secretary of the Security Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that all Ukrainian departments would act adequately in case of tension on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

18:19 Cyprus national team coach says he is optimistic before the match with Russia The head coach of the Cyprus national football team Nikos Kostenoglu shared his expectations from the 2022 World Cup qualifying match with the Russian team.

18:18 The Ministry of Justice entered the publication “Kak inagent” into the register of foreign media agents The Ministry of Justice of Russia has included in the register of the media performing the functions of a foreign agent, LLC “Kak inagent” * at the request of its creators.

18:06 The Russian youth football team beat Greece in the selection for EURO-2022 The Russian youth team, played by players under 19 years of age, defeated Greece in the opening match of the first qualifying round of the 2022 UEFA European Championship.

18:00 NSDC of Ukraine decided to impose sanctions for the opening of a representative office of Nicaragua in Crimea The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to impose sanctions for the opening of a diplomatic mission of Nicaragua in Crimea.

17:58 The head of AMC Fight Nights is ready to organize a fight between Fedor Emelianenko and Roy Jones AMC Fight Nights President Kamil Gadzhiev expressed his readiness to organize a duel between the legendary Russian mixed style fighter Fedor Emelianenko and the former undisputed world boxing champion Roy Jones.

17:58 Zakharova noted the convergence of the positions of Russia and the United States on cybersecurity The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that in connection with the adoption at the UN of a resolution prepared by Russia and the United States on the rules of conduct in the field of international information security, a convergence of positions of Moscow and Washington on this issue is noted.

17:58 Bitcoin has set a new all-time high The cost of bitcoin has reached a record value, reaching $ 69 thousand.

17:54 Putin said that the state defense order in 2020 was fulfilled by 96.2% At a meeting of the military-industrial commission, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian state defense order in 2020 was fulfilled by 96.2%.

17:48 Orlov urged to forget about Kokorin as a football player Journalist Gennady Orlov answered the question about the possible return of Russian striker Alexander Kokorin, who plays for the Florentine Fiorentina, to Zenit St. Petersburg.

17:45 Patrushev said that more than 20 terrorist structures are functioning in Afghanistan Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, following the results of multilateral consultations on Afghan issues, commented on the situation in Afghanistan.

17:39 “Championship”: SKA will part with Wei for the 2011 world ice hockey champion The St. Petersburg ice hockey club SKA is interested in striker of the New York Islanders and the Finnish national team Leo Komarov.

17:39 Analyst Deev gave a forecast for the ruble exchange rate until the end of the year The head of the analytical department of AMarkets Artyom Deev said that the ruble exchange rate until the end of the year will depend on internal and external factors, so two scenarios are possible.

17:37 Onishchenko spoke about the likelihood of getting sick with COVID-19 on the plane Honored Doctor of Russia, Epidemiologist, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Onishchenko spoke about the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 after flying an airplane.

17:36 In the Murmansk region commented on the situation with COVID-19 During the day, 261 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the Murmansk region.

17:36 Analyst Deev commented on the situation in the cryptocurrency market The head of the analytical department of AMarkets Artyom Deev commented on the situation in the cryptocurrency market.

17:36 Putin urged to focus on hypersonic complexes in the new state armaments program Russian President Vladimir Putin said that when developing a new state armaments program, it is necessary to take into account the main global trends, including the use of digital technologies and the latest hypersonic developments.

17:35 USA, Canada and Mexico will host a summit The White House said the US, Canada and Mexico will hold a summit on November 18.

17:33 Russian Danchenko has pleaded not guilty to perjury in the United States Russian analyst Igor Danchenko during a court hearing in the United States refused to plead guilty to perjury to the FBI.

17:28 Foreign Minister of Belarus denied statements about Russia’s “involvement” in the migration crisis Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei denied statements by Western politicians about the alleged involvement of Russia in the migration crisis at the borders.

17:24 The requirement to get vaccinated for persons over 60 is included in the regulations of St. Petersburg The requirement to be vaccinated against coronavirus infection COVID-19 for residents of St. Petersburg over 60 years old was introduced into city regulations.

17:20 Actor Zhuravlev spoke about friendship with Sukhorukov Actor Anatoly Zhuravlev met Viktor Sukhorukov, who celebrates his 70th birthday on November 10, while filming the film “Sideburns”. According to him, this is how their friendship was born.

17:20 Fedor Emelianenko admitted that he was interested in the fight with Roy Jones Legendary Russian mixed-style fighter Fedor Emelianenko answered a question about a possible fight with former undisputed world boxing champion Roy Jones.

17:18 In the Moscow region, more than 2 million people were vaccinated against influenza Over 2 million people were vaccinated against influenza in the Moscow region.

17:14 Golikova spoke about the required level of vaccination for the formation of herd immunity Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatyana Golikova said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that in order to achieve herd immunity at the level of 80%, it is necessary to vaccinate about 22 million people against coronavirus and revaccinate about 9 million more.

17:11 Simferopol Airport wins prestigious security award Simferopol Airport won the prestigious national award “Transport Security of Russia – 2021”.

17:10 Makei: Minsk this year stopped 11 channels of illegal migration The head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Vladimir Makei said that 11 channels of illegal migration were cut off in Minsk this year, about 700 people were detained for attempting to illegally cross the border.