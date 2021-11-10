Tom Cruise spotted in the company of the star of the movie “The First Avenger”

London, 11 July. Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise appeared at the Wimbledon Finals alongside new lover, actress Hayley Atwell.

Rumors of Tom Cruise’s romance with The First Avenger star Hayley Atwell appeared last year. The couple met on the set of Mission Impossible – 7. Atwell is 20 years younger than Cruise, but the age difference, apparently, does not interfere with the actors.

Recently, the lovers came out together for the first time in a long time. Tom Cruise with his new darling attended the final of the Wimbledon tournament. The couple did not hide their feelings – the stars held hands, hugged and happily posed for reporters. According to foreign media reports, the actors became very close during the lockdown.

“They are noticed together not only on the set, but also near his hotel in London. They get along well, both seem to be very happy, ”the source quoted Us Weekly.

Tom Cruise was married three times. The first wife of the star was Mimi Rogers, thanks to whom he became a follower of the Church of Scientology. Cruise’s second wife was Nicole Kidman. The actors have been married for 11 years and have adopted two children – daughter Isabella and son Connor. A year after the divorce, the artist met his third lover Katie Holmes.

Previously, singer Jennifer Lopez was again noticed in public in the company of actor and director Ben Affleck. It looks like the bond of celebrities reunited after years of hiatus is growing stronger.