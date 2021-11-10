https://ria.ru/20211110/aviatsiya-1758386985.html
Two Aerospace Forces bombers patrolled in the skies over Belarus
Two long-range Tu-22m3 bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces on Wednesday carried out patrols in the airspace of Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. On Wednesday, two long-range Tu-22m3 bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces performed patrols in the airspace of Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. issues of interaction with ground control points of the armed forces of Russia and the Republic of Belarus, “- said in the message. It is added that the Russian aircraft participated in the verification of the actions of combat crews,” performing the tasks of combat duty for air defense in the Unified Regional Air Defense System of the Union State. ” The air defense system was carried out under the leadership of the commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Belarus. All assigned tasks were completed in full. Long-range Tu-22m3 bombers returned to the airfield based on the territory of Russia, “the Defense Ministry concluded.
Russian Tu-22M3 patrol the skies over Belarus
The Ministry of Defense has published a video of two Russian Tu-22m3 bombers patrolling the skies over Belarus. The footage was filmed both on the ground and from the cockpits.
