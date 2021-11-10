Tyler, The Creator has apologized for the posts about Selena Gomez, and fans give it two. He slept this exam for 10 years

Rapper Tyler, The Creator wrote a new song in which he apologized to singer Selena Gomez for her old tweets, but oops – only caused a hate. Music lovers are sure that for ten years he has not figured out how to attract attention not at the expense of a pop star. Sit down, Tyler, deuce, tomorrow you’ll redo it and show it.

American rap artist Tyler Okonma, known as Tyler, The Creator, released his new song Manofesto on June 25. In the track, the performer talks about his ambiguous past, including his behavior on social networks, and how the singer feels about it now. It turned out that some of the actions of those times still haunt him. For example, a tweet in which a young rapper offended Selena Gomez.

Tyler, The Creator

I was a teenager and I tweeted about Selena Gomez, this is [недостойный поступок]… I want to apologize when I see her, ”Tyler sings.

Throughout 2010 and 2011 Tyler published a series of disrespectful posts in which he rudely wrote how and in what positions he would prefer to have sex with the singer.

Tweets that our fan account authors Selena Gomez Charts

And now netizens don’t believe a rapper when he repents. They believe that they apologize for such words not 10 years later, and certainly not with a line from a song.

Other commentators are sure – in fact, the performer is only trying to attract attention at the expense of Selena Gomez and he absolutely does not care how she feels.

At the time of writing, the singer herself has not commented on Tyler’s song, The Creator.

Fans did not appreciate the apology of not only the rapper, but also Billie Eilish. The singer apologized for the racist video, but the fans decided – it’s bad, it needs to be redone.

Earlier, netizens learned that the singer was dating actor Matthew Tyler Worth, and did not approve of her choice. They are sure that the couple’s relationship is unhealthy, and for good reason.

