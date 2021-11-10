Tyler, The Creator has apologized for the posts about Selena Gomez, and fans give it two. He slept this exam for 10 years

Rapper Tyler, The Creator wrote a new song in which he apologized to singer Selena Gomez for her old tweets, but oops – only caused a hate. Music lovers are sure that for ten years he has not figured out how to attract attention not at the expense of a pop star. Sit down, Tyler, deuce, tomorrow you’ll redo it and show it.

American rap artist Tyler Okonma, known as Tyler, The Creator, released his new song Manofesto on June 25. In the track, the performer talks about his ambiguous past, including his behavior on social networks, and how the singer feels about it now. It turned out that some of the actions of those times still haunt him. For example, a tweet in which a young rapper offended Selena Gomez.

I was a teenager and I tweeted about Selena Gomez, this is [недостойный поступок]… I want to apologize when I see her, ”Tyler sings.

Throughout 2010 and 2011 Tyler published a series of disrespectful posts in which he rudely wrote how and in what positions he would prefer to have sex with the singer.

And now netizens don’t believe a rapper when he repents. They believe that they apologize for such words not 10 years later, and certainly not with a line from a song.

Tyler, The Creator, apologized to Selena Gomez in the last song. 11 years have passed, you could call her and ask for forgiveness.

Ten years late, don’t you think?

Other commentators are sure – in fact, the performer is only trying to attract attention at the expense of Selena Gomez and he absolutely does not care how she feels.

He needs some mentions in the press, because Selena’s name is very popular … He knows that it will make everyone listen to his song … Please don’t tweet about it, don’t pay attention to him …

No, this is not an apology at all … He just wants attention.

At the time of writing, the singer herself has not commented on Tyler’s song, The Creator.

