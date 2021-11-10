UK crypto platform signs first non-deliverable bitcoin forward contract

Counterparties used the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate to determine the price of the underlying asset.

The B2C2 over-the-counter cryptocurrency market maker has completed the first forward transaction in bitcoin without delivery of the underlying asset (NDF), the company said in a press release. The Singapore company QCP Capital became the counterparty in the transaction.

The companies used the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate (BRR) as a benchmark for the price of bitcoin, which fixes the price of a cryptoasset once a day. The BRR value as of November 9 is $ 67,007. The contract has a maturity date of November 19.

The company did not disclose financial details of the deal. The transaction is denominated in US dollars.

Company executives have called bitcoin-NDF a “gateway” for traditional financial institutions to the crypto markets.

B2C2 was founded in 2015. The company acts as a market maker, helping brokers, exchanges and fund managers make large cryptocurrency trades in the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

Recall that at the end of last year, the company was acquired by the Japanese conglomerate SBI Holdings.

The popularity of derivatives on the crypto market is growing. On October 19, the first bitcoin fund ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) started trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The average trading volume of BITO for the month was $ 400 million. Applications for the launch of similar funds were submitted by other crypto companies, for example, Valkyrie, Direxion, BlockFi.

