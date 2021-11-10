Ukraine disposed of half a million doses of expired AstraZeneca vaccines – InoTV

22:52 More than 39 thousand cases of coronavirus detected in Britain per day In the UK, over the past day, a coronavirus infection was detected in 39 329 people, the total number of registered cases of COVID-19 in the country reached 9 406 001.

22:49 Mario Fernandez told how he got a Russian passport CSKA Moscow defender Mario Fernandez said that his family supported his decision to obtain Russian citizenship.

22:39 Zelensky: crisis with migrants will not affect the entry of Belarusians to Ukraine President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU will not affect the possibility of Belarusians entering Ukraine.

22:36 Women’s World Boxing Championships postponed to 2022 The Board of Directors of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) has decided to postpone the Women’s World Championship to 2022 due to the epidemiological situation in the world.

22:26 PRC and US sign declaration to intensify climate action China’s special envoy for climate Xie Zhenhua said that China and the United States signed a declaration to intensify efforts to overcome the climate crisis.

22:22 Hajiyev: Agalarov’s transfer to Ufa was Gazizov’s initiative The well-known Russian specialist Gadzhi Gadzhiev told how the forward Hamid Agalarov ended up in FC Ufa.

22:18 Vorobiev noted the positive effect of non-working days on the situation with COVID-19 in the Moscow region The Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrei Vorobyov, said that the introduction of non-working days had a positive effect on the situation with the coronavirus in the region.

22:07 Arustamyan named the club that is closest to signing Azmun Journalist and insider Nobel Arustamyan said that the Italian Atalanta is the closest to the signing of Zenit striker Serdar Azmun.

22:04 Boeing to pay compensation in Ethiopian Airlines crash case Boeing has agreed to pay compensation to the families of those killed in the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash.

21:54 Russian Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk held talks with OPEC Secretary General Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk held talks with OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo.

21:53 Figure skater Semenenko will not perform at the tournament in Austria Russian Yevgeny Semenenko will not take part in the figure skating tournament in Graz, Austria.

21:51 In Simferopol, 3.1 billion rubles were allocated for road repair in 2021 In Simferopol, 3.1 billion rubles were allocated for road repairs in 2021.

21:43 Merkel said she asked Putin to influence Lukashenka Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to influence Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on the migration crisis in a telephone conversation.

21:40 ESC confirmed that the referee correctly removed Claudinho in the match against Ural The Expert and Referee Commission of the Russian Football Union (ESC RFU) considered Zenit’s appeal regarding the removal of the St. Petersburg player Claudinho in the 14th round match of the Russian Premier League (RPL) with Ural.

21:34 Marketa Pekarova-Adamova was elected Speaker of the Czech Parliament The head of the TOP 09 movement, 37-year-old Marketa Pekarova-Adamova, was elected speaker of the lower house of the Czech parliament by a majority of votes.

21:27 Mario Fernandez: no matter what money they offer, I would not want to move from CSKA CSKA Moscow defender Mario Fernandez said he never considered leaving the army club.

21:26 Designer Nakhapetov named autumn trends in menswear Designer Artur Nakhapetov named autumn trends in menswear.

21:21 Nutritionist Moysenko told about the properties of a healthy breakfast Rimma Moysenko, a nutritionist, candidate of medical sciences, spoke about the properties of a healthy breakfast.

21:20 EC considers sanctions against airlines that deliver migrants to Belarus The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, after a meeting with US President Joe Biden, said that the European Union is studying the possibility of introducing sanctions against airlines that bring migrants to Belarus.

21:14 Rinat Bilyaletdinov: it is important that our players are not injured in the match with Cyprus Former head coach of Rubin Kazan Rinat Bilyaletdinov commented on the upcoming match of the Russian national team against the Cyprus team in the qualifying stage of the 2022 World Cup.

21:10 The Pentagon commented on Moscow’s statements about US activity in the Black Sea The US military will conduct military operations, including in the Black Sea, “as they see fit.” This was stated by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

21:05 Alexander Zbruev shared his memories of Valentina Malyavina People’s Artist of the RSFSR Alexander Zbruev shared his memories of his first wife, actress Valentina Malyavina, who died at the age of 80.

21:05 Investors from the PRC have invested more than $ 750 million in companies near Moscow Investors from the PRC have invested more than $ 750 million in companies in the Moscow region and created over 6 thousand jobs for residents of the region, said the Minister of Investment of the Moscow Region Yekaterina Zinovieva.

21:01 Atalanta said they believe in Miranchuk Atalanta sports director Giovanni Sartori said the Italian club is counting on Russian midfielder Alexei Miranchuk.

20:55 Restrictive measures in connection with COVID-19 extended in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug In the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, restrictive measures related to COVID-19 were extended until November 21.

20:55 UN Secretary General Guterres is concerned about the situation with migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the situation with migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border, his official representative Stefan Dujarric said at a briefing.

20:53 YouTube will hide dislikes YouTube video hosting will stop showing the number of negative video responses.

20:47 Ignatiev assessed Russia’s chances of reaching the 2022 World Cup from the first place in the group The famous coach Boris Ignatiev believes that the national teams of Russia and Croatia have equal chances of reaching the 2022 World Cup from the first place in the qualifying group.

20:37 Gryzlov: Kiev ignored constructive proposals at negotiations on Donbass Boris Gryzlov, the plenipotentiary of Russia at the talks of the trilateral contact group on Donbass, said that the representatives of Kiev at the meeting ignored the constructive proposals of the self-proclaimed republics.

20:33 Athlete Sidorova told where she will begin to prepare for the new season World Pole Vault Champion Russian Angelica Sidorova spoke about the choice of a place for pre-season training.

20:33 Biden imposed new sanctions against Nicaraguan authorities US President Joe Biden signed into law new sanctions against Nicaraguan authorities.

20:30 Forecasters warned of a sharp cold snap in the Orenburg region In the Orenburg region, a sharp cold snap is predicted on Thursday, November 11.

20:29 The analyst commented on the situation with gasoline prices in Russia Director of the analytical department of the investment company “Region” Valery Vaisberg commented on the situation with gasoline prices in Russia.

20:29 More than 52 thousand people took part in the “Great Ethnographic Dictation” in the Moscow region More than 52 thousand people took part in the “Great Ethnographic Dictation” in the Moscow Region.

20:29 Yuri Stoyanov spoke about the qualities of Viktor Sukhorukov Actor Yuri Stoyanov spoke about the qualities of his colleague Viktor Sukhorukov, who celebrates his 70th birthday on November 10.

20:28 The conference “The market of petroleum products in Russia and the CIS – 2021” will be held on November 26 in Moscow The international conference “The Russian and CIS Oil Products Market – 2021” will be held on November 26 in Moscow.

20:28 More than 400 events will take place in the Rostov region per year of the 350th anniversary of Peter I The Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev took part in the plenary session of the XXVI Dimitriev Educational Readings. The topic of the forum is “To the 350th anniversary of the birth of Peter I: the secular world and religiosity.”

20:28 Cities of Russia with the largest number of catering outlets per thousand inhabitants are named The cities of Russia with the largest number of catering points per thousand inhabitants have become known.

20:27 A badge of distinction for volunteers was established in the Leningrad region An insignia for volunteers was established in the Leningrad Region. The first awards will be presented on International Volunteer Day, which is celebrated on 5 December.

20:27 International Violin Competition will be held in St. Petersburg The International Violino Violin Competition will take place in St. Petersburg from November 15 to December 15.

20:27 Simplified receipt of support measures from REO for investment projects The process of providing support measures provided by the Russian Environmental Operator (REO) to investment projects up to 1 billion rubles has been simplified. Now the decision on approving the transactions will be taken by the company’s board.

20:26 The poll showed the attitude of Russians towards compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 According to a kp.ru poll, 39% of Russians supported the idea of ​​compulsory vaccination against COVID-19.

20:24 Actress Gladkikh told details about the series “Official” Actress Yana Gladkikh told the details about the series “Official”.

20:24 The Samara region received almost 1.6 million tourists in 2021 The Samara region was visited by almost 1.6 million tourists in the first nine months of 2021, which is 21.7% more compared to the same period in 2020.

20:23 Ukraine issued a warning to Belarus because of Minsk’s position on Crimea The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine drew attention to the statement by the head of the Foreign Ministry of Belarus Vladimir Makei about the ownership of Crimea, said the press secretary of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko.

20:17 Bulykin: I believe in the Russian national team, like all fans Former striker of the Russian national football team Dmitry Bulykin shared his expectations from the final matches of the national team of the country in the qualifying tournament of the World Cup – 2022.

20:17 The amount of accrued fines for hogweed in the Moscow region exceeded 488.5 million rubles In the Moscow region, they talked about the work to combat hogweed.

20:17 Nutritionist Komissarova spoke about the diet for recovery after COVID-19 Endocrinologist, nutritionist Albina Komissarova said that a properly selected diet will help you recover faster after suffering a coronavirus infection.

20:17 Golikova told in which regions herd immunity does not grow Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatyana Golikova said that the level of collective immunity to coronavirus infection in Dagestan, Kabardino-Balkaria and Kamchatka is almost not growing.