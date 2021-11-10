Ukraine disposed of half a million doses of expired AstraZeneca vaccines – InoTV

18:00 NSDC of Ukraine decided to impose sanctions for the opening of a representative office of Nicaragua in Crimea The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to impose sanctions for the opening of a diplomatic mission of Nicaragua in Crimea.

17:58 The head of AMC Fight Nights is ready to organize a fight between Fedor Emelianenko and Roy Jones AMC Fight Nights President Kamil Gadzhiev Gadzhiev expressed his readiness to organize a duel between the legendary Russian mixed style fighter Fedor Emelianenko and the former undisputed world boxing champion Roy Jones.

17:58 Zakharova noted the convergence of the positions of Russia and the United States on cybersecurity The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that in connection with the adoption at the UN of a resolution prepared by Russia and the United States on the rules of conduct in the field of international information security, a convergence of positions of Moscow and Washington on this issue is noted.

17:58 Bitcoin has set a new all-time high The cost of bitcoin has reached a record value, reaching $ 69 thousand.

17:54 Putin said that the state defense order in 2020 was fulfilled by 96.2% At a meeting of the military-industrial commission, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian state defense order in 2020 was fulfilled by 96.2%.

17:48 Orlov urged to forget about Kokorin as a football player Journalist Gennady Orlov answered the question about the possible return of Russian striker Alexander Kokorin, who plays for the Florentine Fiorentina, to Zenit St. Petersburg.

17:45 Patrushev said that more than 20 terrorist structures are functioning in Afghanistan Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, following the results of multilateral consultations on Afghan issues, commented on the situation in Afghanistan.

17:39 “Championship”: SKA will part with Wei for the 2011 world ice hockey champion The St. Petersburg ice hockey club SKA is interested in striker of the New York Islanders and the Finnish national team Leo Komarov.

17:39 Analyst Deev gave a forecast for the ruble exchange rate until the end of the year The head of the analytical department of AMarkets Artyom Deev said that the ruble exchange rate until the end of the year will depend on internal and external factors, so two scenarios are possible.

17:37 Onishchenko spoke about the likelihood of getting sick with COVID-19 on the plane Honored Doctor of Russia, Epidemiologist, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Onishchenko spoke about the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 after flying an airplane.

17:36 In the Murmansk region commented on the situation with COVID-19 During the day, 261 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the Murmansk region.

17:36 Analyst Deev commented on the situation in the cryptocurrency market The head of the analytical department of AMarkets Artyom Deev commented on the situation in the cryptocurrency market.

17:36 Putin urged to focus on hypersonic complexes in the new state armaments program Russian President Vladimir Putin said that when developing a new state armaments program, it is necessary to take into account the main global trends, including the use of digital technologies and the latest hypersonic developments.

17:35 USA, Canada and Mexico will host a summit The White House said the US, Canada and Mexico will hold a summit on November 18.

17:33 Russian Danchenko has pleaded not guilty to perjury in the United States Russian analyst Igor Danchenko during a court hearing in the United States refused to plead guilty to perjury to the FBI.

17:28 Foreign Minister of Belarus denied statements about Russia’s “involvement” in the migration crisis Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei denied statements by Western politicians about the alleged involvement of Russia in the migration crisis at the borders.

17:24 The requirement to get vaccinated for persons over 60 is included in the regulations of St. Petersburg The requirement to be vaccinated against coronavirus infection COVID-19 for residents of St. Petersburg over 60 years old was introduced into city regulations.

17:20 Actor Zhuravlev spoke about friendship with Sukhorukov Actor Anatoly Zhuravlev met Viktor Sukhorukov, who celebrates his 70th birthday on November 10, while filming the film “Sideburns”. According to him, this is how their friendship was born.

17:20 Fedor Emelianenko admitted that he was interested in the fight with Roy Jones Legendary Russian mixed-style fighter Fedor Emelianenko answered a question about a possible fight with former undisputed world boxing champion Roy Jones.

17:18 In the Moscow region, more than 2 million people were vaccinated against influenza Over 2 million people were vaccinated against influenza in the Moscow region.

17:14 Golikova spoke about the required level of vaccination for the formation of herd immunity Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatyana Golikova said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that in order to achieve herd immunity at the level of 80%, it is necessary to vaccinate about 22 million people against coronavirus and revaccinate about 9 million more.

17:11 Simferopol Airport wins prestigious security award Simferopol Airport won the prestigious national award “Transport Security of Russia – 2021”.

17:10 Makei: Minsk this year stopped 11 channels of illegal migration The head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Vladimir Makei said that 11 channels of illegal migration were cut off in Minsk this year, about 700 people were detained for attempting to illegally cross the border.

17:09 The Russian Foreign Ministry called the introduction of EU sanctions against Minsk realistic due to migrants Moscow considers the imposition of EU sanctions against Minsk as a realistic scenario due to the migration crisis on the borders of Belarus with Lithuania and Poland. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

17:07 In the Tver region, 397 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed per day In the Tver region, 397 cases of coronavirus were confirmed per day, 602 people were discharged from hospitals.

17:04 The doctor recalled the injuries that can be obtained with the onset of cold weather Doctor of the highest category, head of the trauma department of the Ivanteevsk hospital Gennady Gordeev recalled the injuries that can be received with the onset of cold weather.

16:59 Biathlete Serokhvostov said that he has no chance to get to the first stage of the KM World junior champion Daniil Serokhvostov spoke about his chances of getting into the Russian biathlon team at the first stage of the World Cup this season.

16:58 Foreign Minister of Belarus spoke about the possibility of an exchange of ambassadors with the United States Belarus is interested in normal relations with the United States, but an exchange of ambassadors is not expected in the near future.

16:57 In the Perm Territory, 705 cases of COVID-19 were registered per day In the Perm Territory, 705 cases of coronavirus were registered per day, 601 people were discharged from medical institutions.

16:53 Pulmonologist Palman listed the causes of a lingering cough Pulmonologist, Candidate of Medical Sciences Alexander Palman explained the reasons why the cough can last for more than a month.

16:51 Zakharova announced the creation by Kiev of the visibility of the work of the group on Donbass Kiev only creates the appearance of working in a contact group to resolve the situation in eastern Ukraine. As noted by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, Moscow does not expect much progress at the meetings of its specialized subgroups.

16:50 Germany called the transportation of migrants through Belarus “state smuggling” German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that the transportation of migrants through Belarus is state smuggling.

16:49 The temperature record of 83 years ago was broken in the Samara region In the Volga UGMS, a weather record was recorded – in two districts of the Samara region, the absolute maximum temperature was blocked.

16:48 RIA Novosti: actress Safonova was hospitalized after an accident in Moscow Elena Safonova, an actress from the movie “Winter Cherry”, was injured in an accident on Prospekt Mira in Moscow.

16:47 Putin asked to be informed about the importance of timely vaccination in Russia During the meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the Deputy Prime Minister of the country Tatyana Golikova to inform about the need to achieve a certain level of vaccination.

16:46 In the Volgograd region commented on the situation with the incidence of COVID-19 During the day, 471 cases of coronavirus were registered in the Volgograd region. The total number of cases in the region has reached 108,572.

16:45 Znarok due to illness left the location of the Russian national hockey team Oleg Znarok, coach-consultant of the Russian national hockey team, left the location of the national team due to illness.

16:45 Bashkiria confirmed 676 cases of coronavirus per day In Bashkiria, 676 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in the last day.

16:43 In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, 731 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, 731 cases of coronavirus were detected per day.

16:43 Zakharova called it unacceptable to use the crisis with migrants as a pretext for sanctions Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova called the use of the migration problem as an excuse for introducing new sanctions against Belarus inadmissible.

16:41 Cosmonaut Efremov spoke about the situation with space debris Cosmonaut Denis Efremov commented on the situation with space debris.

16:38 In the Rostov region, 648 cases of coronavirus were detected per day In the Rostov region, 648 cases of coronavirus were detected in the last day, 554 people were discharged from hospitals.

16:33 Averbukh believes that Dmitriev Jr. has no professional prospects in the USA The silver medalist of the 2002 Olympics in ice dancing, choreographer Ilya Averbukh, reacted to the transfer of the Russian figure skater Artur Dmitriev, Jr., to the US national team.

16:32 About 133 million people took part in the census in Russia In the All-Russian population census, 133.5 million people have already taken part. This was stated by the head of Rosstat Pavel Malkov during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

16:32 Analyst Antonov spoke about the prospects of cryptocurrencies Vladislav Antonov, an analyst at IAC Alpari, said that at the moment the prospects for digital currencies are very favorable.

16:29 Makei: Minsk understands that Crimea is Russian territory Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei, in an interview with RIA Novosti, commented on Minsk’s position on Crimea.

16:28 In the Ulyanovsk region recorded 535 cases of coronavirus per day In the Ulyanovsk region, 535 cases of coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours. 720 residents of the region were cured.

16:28 The Russian Foreign Ministry called for restraint the conflicting parties in Ethiopia Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow is monitoring the current situation in Ethiopia and calls on all parties to the conflict for a political settlement and a ceasefire.

16:28 EU Foreign Ministers will discuss new sanctions against Belarus on November 15 The foreign ministers of the EU countries will discuss on November 15 the expansion of sanctions against Belarus in connection with the situation with migrants.