Ukraine offers Germany to pick up migrants from the Polish-Belarusian border

2021-11-10T18: 44

2021-11-10T18: 44

2021-11-10T19: 09

KIEV, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The secretary of the Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, in response to the idea of ​​a German expert to place illegal migrants from Belarus in Ukraine, suggested that German deputies take them home. migrants from the Polish-Belarusian border. “We at the NSDC considered this statement of Mr. Schmid. We have a proposal to the German Social Democrats to take home two, three, five (migrants – ed.), if there is not enough space for them in the Bundestag, then let them take them home, “Danilov said at a briefing, commenting on such a proposal. According to him,” why should Ukraine take migrants to itself if the German side should deal with them. “It is very strange when the Germans we are told what to do about this, “Danilov is indignant. On Monday, the State Border Committee of Belarus reported that a large group of refugees in mostly Kurds, headed towards the border of Belarus with Poland. More than two thousand refugees, including a significant number of women and children, stopped in front of the Polish barriers on the border line, they set up a spontaneous camp. Polish security forces do not allow them to pass, migrants made attempts to overcome obstacles. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, accused Minsk of creating a migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. In connection with the situation, the President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, the army and the police were involved in protecting the border. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

2021

