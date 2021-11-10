Ukraine will strengthen border protection due to migrants in Belarus :: Politics :: RBC

Ukraine will increase the number of security officials guarding the border in connection with the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky, UNIAN reports.

“We are preparing for scenarios similar to those taking place today on the Polish-Belarusian border. <...> Strengthening of the protection of the state border by the forces of the National Guard and the National Police will be carried out, “he said.

According to Monastyrsky, Ukraine needs to be ready for any possible scenario in the event of the penetration of “illegal migrants from African countries who are located in Belarus and are now artificially moving to the Polish border.”

In Kiev, they announced an attempt by the “neighbors” to arrange a migration crisis for Ukraine



Since November 8, the situation on the border of Belarus and Poland has worsened – groups of illegal migrants are trying to break into the territory of Poland. In response, the number of Polish border guards was increased and they began to use tear gas and other means of restraint against migrants.

Polish President Andrzej Duda indicated that the migrants were sent to the border by the Belarusian authorities themselves. “At the last moment, they were deliberately taken off the road into the forest so that they would attack the Polish border in a place where there is no official crossing,” he said. According to Stanislav Zharyn, a spokesman for the Polish special services, there may now be from 12,000 to 15,000 migrants in Belarus.