US and Ukraine sign strategic partnership charter
The United States intends to continue sanctions pressure on Russia in order to support Kiev, says the charter on the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine. RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021
WASHINGTON, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The United States intends to continue sanctions pressure on Russia in order to support Kiev, the charter on the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine says. by maintaining sanctions against Russia or those related to Russia, “the document says, the text of which was circulated by the press service of the State Department. The document was signed during the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to Washington. The United States supports Ukraine’s NATO aspirations, the document says. In addition, the United States declares that it will never recognize Crimea as Russian territory. The United States supports the “Normandy format” on the Ukrainian settlement, but believes that Russia is “directing the conflict” in Donbass, the charter says.
