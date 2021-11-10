Valya Carnival in the image of Kim Kardashian dumped a stunning chest out

The successful blogger decided to repeat the image of a foreign instadiva with spectacular forms.

In the last Stories of the personal microblogging, the ex-beloved of Yegor Creed – Valya Karnaval – admired her charms, imagining herself to be Kim Kardashian.

The former chosen one of the musician Kanye West has long been famous for her magnificent forms. Kim Kardashian has set her personal ideal body parameters. Now even young beauties are trying to imitate a curvy businesswoman.

So 19-year-old Valya Karnaval put on Kardashian-style makeup and donned a bright pink velor sweatshirt with a zipper.

“They are already selling underwear”: Valya Carnaval pulled her pants down onto her strong hips, remaining in tight thongsIt seems that the young star in clothes does not feel as comfortable as without her.

The performer could not hide her prominent breasts in a fuchsia-colored outfit. Carnival recorded a short video for her microblog. In it, the brunette wound up lush curls and put on blue lenses.

To some fans, the artist really reminded Kim Kardashian or her sister Kylie Jenner. To others, Carnival seemed strikingly similar to the main character of the film “Jennifer’s Body” performed by Megan Fox.

We will remind, earlier Valya Carnival pulled tight panties so high that the fabric openly covered the intimate place of the young performer. Some followers considered Vali’s outfit too provocative.

