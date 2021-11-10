Vin Diesel proved that the family in “Fast and the Furious” is not just empty words

The actor touchingly took the daughter of the deceased actor Paul Walker to the altar.

In many countries, the father leads the daughter to the altar, observing the old tradition of giving the bride to her husband. At the wedding of the late Paul Walker’s 22-year-old daughter Meadow Walker, her godfather played the role. Vin Diesel walked with her touchingly on one of the most important days in her life. Photos and videos from the celebration were posted on Instagram by the bride herself.

Diesel wasn’t the only Fast & Furious star at the wedding that day. Jordana Brewster, “wife” Brian O’Connor (played by Walker in the franchise) was also there. Both actors can be seen in a mini-video that Meadow shared on Instagram.

Diesel himself that day remembered the departed Paul Walker: in a black and white picture on Instagram they are together, as well as a reminder of how important Walker was in his life. Thus, the seemingly cinematic principle of Dominic Toretto “Family is most important” Vin Diesel uses in his private life.

Vin Diesel played the role of Dominic Toretto – the main character of the Fast and the Furious franchise about street racing. In several films, his partner was the film actor Paul Walker, but at the age of 40 he died tragically in a car accident.

During the work on the paintings, the celebrities became very friends, went to visit each other and communicated warmly. It is known that Diesel suffered the death of Walker very hard.

Photo: Meadow Walker / Instagram, TASS